Choi Jun-hee pleased after getting her husband, 11 years her senior, to have a nose job: “Styling my avatar however I want”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, shared an anecdote about personally stepping in to change her husband's appearance and expressed her satisfaction.

On the 26th, Choi Jun-hee posted a photo on her social media account with the caption: “The things I did best at getting my hubby to do... 1. Take him to the dermatologist with me 2. Get him to have nose surgery 3. Make him lose weight 4. Get him settled at a hair salon 5. Change up his clothing style. Styling my avatar however I want.”

The photo showed how her husband’s appearance changed before and after his nose surgery. Choi Jun-hee said she had personally taken charge of his appearance, from visits to the dermatologist and nose surgery to dieting, finding a regular hair salon, and changing his clothing style. She playfully recounted how she changed his style piece by piece to reflect her own taste.

In particular, Choi Jun-hee drew laughs by describing her husband’s transformation as “styling my avatar however I want.” She wittily conveyed that she had been grooming his appearance and style in the direction she wanted. Since she had carefully overseen changes to his appearance in various aspects of his life, including his nose surgery, she also seemed pleased with how he now looks.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, a former baseball player, and has been in the public eye since childhood. She is now active as a model and influencer, and this past May she married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.