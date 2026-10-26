Ham So-won's shocking life in an '8-pyeong studio' with her daughter after divorce... ex-husband Jin Hua helps her move

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Ham So-won revealed her life in an 8-pyeong studio apartment and her daily routine with her 9-year-old daughter, Hyejeong.

On the 26th, Ham So-won posted, "You know I moved, right? I'm living in an 8-pyeong studio with Hyejeong, my roommate." Calling her daughter her "roommate," she shared a lighthearted glimpse of their daily life.

Ham So-won, who also showed the inside of the studio, shared an update on her life, saying, "Today I'm going to my roommate's school for an open class. I'm on my way to school wearing the clothes and shoes my roommate picked out." She was wearing clothes and shoes her daughter had chosen herself and heading to her daughter's parent-observation class at school.

Earlier, Ham So-won appeared on MBN's "Teukjong Sesang," which aired on the 22nd, and explained why she had started living in a studio apartment.

At the time, Ham So-won showed the home where she is currently living, saying, "Because of my circumstances, I have to stay here for a while. Still, this is one of the best places around here."

The broadcast also showed her ex-husband, Jin Hua, arriving to help Ham So-won move. The two are said to have continued their relationship after their divorce, regularly visiting each other for their daughter.

Ham So-won drew attention when she revealed that she feels the need to remarry and is also taking her relationship with Jin Hua seriously.

Meanwhile, Ham So-won and Jin Hua overcame an 18-year age difference, married in 2018, and had a daughter, Hyejeong. The two announced their divorce in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.