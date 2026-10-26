“Bought for KRW 1.1 billion, now worth KRW 2.6 billion”: Lee Joon-gi scores big with Jayang-dong apartment he bought 13 years ago

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] The market price of a luxury apartment in Seoul’s Gwangjin District that actor Lee Joon-gi bought in the past has reportedly more than doubled, bringing him a substantial gain in value.

Recently, the channel Wonder Planet took an in-depth look at Lee Joon-gi’s real estate assets.

According to the video, Lee Joon-gi bought a unit with an exclusive-use area of 207 square meters (about 62 pyeong) in The Sharp Star City, a large mixed-use apartment complex in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, for about KRW 1.1 billion in 2013.

The home’s current estimated sale price is around KRW 2.64 billion, roughly KRW 1.54 billion higher than when he bought it. In other words, its value has more than doubled in over a decade. However, this is an appraisal based on the current estimated market price, not cash realized through an actual sale. Lee Joon-gi is reportedly living in the apartment with his younger sibling.

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, The Sharp Star City is one of Gwangjin District’s signature luxury residential complexes. Completed in 2007, it has up to 58 floors and a total of 1,177 units. It is close to Konkuk University Station, an interchange for Subway Lines 2 and 7, and surrounded by large shopping malls; some units also offer views of the Han River. The complex is considered popular among entertainers. The channel said, “Many stars have come and gone, but Lee Joon-gi has quietly stayed in one place and lived there for a long time.”

Lee Joon-gi also drew attention for his exceptional devotion to his family, beyond providing a home for himself. Around the time he bought the Jayang-dong apartment, he also purchased a penthouse-style unit on the top floor of Cheongna Prugio in Cheongna International City, Incheon, for his parents, paying KRW 1.73 billion for its 378-square-meter exclusive-use area. In total, he invested about KRW 2.83 billion just to provide homes for himself and his parents.

Lee Joon-gi entered the entertainment industry as an advertising model in 2001. He shot to stardom almost overnight with phenomenon-level popularity for his role as Gong-gil in the 2005 film The King and the Clown. He went on to firmly establish himself as one of South Korea’s leading actors, demonstrating a wide acting range in major productions such as the dramas Between Dog and Wolf, Iljimae, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Flower of Evil. More recently, he has been reaching global audiences through the suspense thriller series Kidnap Game.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.