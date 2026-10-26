Did Kim Tae-hee gain weight? One photo silences the controversy over rude comments about her dress fit

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Tae-hee shared photos from a jewelry event she attended, showing off her dazzling beauty. Although some people commented on her figure based on how the dress fit at the time, Kim captured attention in the photos with her slender, elegant figure and unchanged beauty.

On the 26th, Kim Tae-hee posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “It was such an exciting and happy outing to be with a brand I’ve always liked.”

The photos show Kim Tae-hee attending an event hosted by a high-jewelry brand in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 22nd.

Kim wore a strapless dress that showed off her shoulders and wore her long hair down naturally, adding to her elegant charm. She also wore a dazzling necklace, and her unchanging beauty stood out amid the luxurious styling, capturing attention.

At the time of the event, some comments judging Kim Tae-hee’s figure based on how her dress fit drew disapproving looks. They included remarks such as, “Back fat, arm fat. The dress looks like it’s about to burst, and the corset is barely holding it in,” as well as opinions that the outfit did not do enough to flatter her figure.

But in the newly shared photos, Kim Tae-hee captured attention with her slender figure, luxurious aura and beautiful appearance. In effect, the photos once again showed how she looked at the event and revealed her enduring charm.

Kim Tae-hee married singer and actor Rain (Bi) in 2017, and they have two daughters. Last year, she made her Hollywood debut in the Amazon Prime drama “Butterfly.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.