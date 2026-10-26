Jewelry’s Ha Joo-yeon after retiring: Her life as a showroom manager, with “resumes sent to hundreds of places”

[Jo Min-jung, Sportschosun] Ha Joo-yeon, formerly of the group Jewelry, opened up about struggling to find work despite submitting job applications to hundreds of places. She once performed on stage as a member of a popular girl group, but said that after leaving the entertainment industry, she had to fight a fierce battle to become an ordinary office worker.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Lunch Break with Jewelry’s Ha Joo-yeon, Who Now Just Waits for Payday” was posted on singer Noh Sa-yeon’s YouTube channel, “Noh Sa-yeon at 35.”

That day, Noh Sa-yeon met Ha Joo-yeon, who works as an office employee near Seoul Forest, and spent her lunch break with her.

Ha Joo-yeon, who currently works as a manager at a specialty showroom for kitchenware, candidly explained why she left the entertainment industry and chose office life. “If I don’t do this kind of work, I’m unemployed, right? I can only go when someone calls me. How long can I wait for that?” she said, describing the uncertainty of an industry where she had to wait for work to come her way.

Her first job after finishing her activities with Jewelry was working part-time at a café. Ha Joo-yeon said, “I started working part-time at a café in Hannam-dong,” and shared that, having never experienced a typical working life in Korea, she initially felt embarrassed.

But finding a job proved much harder than she had expected. “I applied to hundreds of places through job-search websites. I was younger than I am now, but they still wouldn’t hire me. I wondered if it was because I was older,” Ha Joo-yeon said, explaining that she repeatedly struggled to find work despite submitting countless applications.

Her experience as a singer alone did not make it easy to get past the hiring process at an ordinary company. She gradually built up work experience through various jobs, including café work and as an assistant instructor at a bakery. She later worked in sales at a company before settling into a role as a manager at a kitchenware showroom. Last April, she also announced that she had successfully found a new job after a month of unemployment.

When Noh Sa-yeon asked that day, “Now you just live waiting for payday, don’t you?” Ha Joo-yeon replied, “I like that,” expressing her satisfaction. She added, “In the entertainment industry, if there’s no work for a while, nobody pays you. Office workers keep getting their salaries. That’s why I got a job,” and gave a practical reason: “As long as the company doesn’t go under, I get paid.”

“I like living as an ordinary person after having been a celebrity,” Ha Joo-yeon said, expressing her affection for her life now. She also told Noh Sa-yeon candidly, “I want to be rich,” prompting laughter.

She also shared details about her family that day. Ha Joo-yeon said her mother attended Seoul Arts High School and majored in Korean dance, and that her father is actor Nam Il-woo. When Noh Sa-yeon responded warmly, “That man was really handsome,” Ha Joo-yeon replied, “He still is.”

Ha Joo-yeon joined Jewelry as a third-generation member in 2008 and received widespread love for hit songs such as “One More Time.” She left the group in 2014 when her exclusive contract expired and is now embarking on a new life as an office worker.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.