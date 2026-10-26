Late Kim Sae-ron’s mother and the bereaved family’s lawyer referred to prosecutors... Kim Soo-hyun’s side: “Charges of spreading false information substantiated”

A press conference for tvN’s Queen of Tears was held at the Ramada Hotel in Sindorim-dong, Guro-gu, Seoul, on the 7th. Kim Soo-hyun poses for photos. Sindorim | Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2024.03.07/

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] In cases involving complaints and accusations filed by Kim Soo-hyun’s side against the family of the late Kim Sae-ron and others, the deceased’s mother and a lawyer for the family, among others, have been referred to prosecutors. A decision was made not to refer the deceased’s father.

On the 26th, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, released the results of the police investigation into several complaints and accusations filed by Kim Soo-hyun and the agency against the family of the late Kim Sae-ron and people who impersonated the deceased’s aunt, among others, in an official statement.

The agency said, “Following the indictment of Kim Se-ui of the Garo Sero Research Institute while in custody in connection with the case, accomplices who participated with him in a series of offenses, including spreading false information, have also been referred to prosecutors after criminal charges against them were substantiated.”

It added, “The accomplices referred to prosecutors this time include the deceased’s mother and people who impersonated the deceased’s aunt. They face charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false facts), violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distributing recordings made using cameras, etc.), and attempted coercion. A decision was made not to refer the deceased’s father.”

The agency said that people who were not initially named as targets of the complaints were also referred to prosecutors following separate police investigations initiated on the authorities’ own initiative.

The agency said, “Criminal charges were also substantiated against lawyer Ji-seok Boo, who represented the bereaved family and led two press conferences using false and manipulated materials verified by investigative authorities (forged and altered KakaoTalk messages and AI-manipulated audio), and Kwon Young-chan, operator of the YouTube channel ‘Kwon Young-chan TV.’ Both have been referred to prosecutors.”

The agency explained that Ji-seok Boo faces charges of defamation under the Criminal Act and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false facts), while Kwon Young-chan faces a charge of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distributing recordings made using cameras, etc.).

The agency added, “We are deeply grateful to the investigative authorities for their hard work in carefully establishing the facts based on extensive materials and objective evidence, and uncovering the true nature of the offenses and those involved.”

Kim Soo-hyun effectively halted his activities after allegations about his private life involving the late Kim Sae-ron surfaced in March last year. At the time, the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute and the deceased’s family claimed, among other things, that Kim Soo-hyun had dated her since she was a minor. Kim Soo-hyun’s side denied the claims and took legal action.

Kim Soo-hyun’s side later challenged the credibility of materials made public during the related allegations and pursued criminal complaints and claims for damages. In July, police decided not to refer to prosecutors a complaint filed by the bereaved family against Kim Soo-hyun accusing him of violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation, ruling that there was no basis for the charges.

Kim Soo-hyun resumed his activities in July, beginning with filming an advertisement for the Filipino clothing brand BENCH. On August 23, he appeared as a special guest on a live broadcast marking the 37th anniversary of Indonesian private broadcaster RCTI, where he sang “Dreaming,” an OST track from Dream High.

On the 19th of last month, he appeared at an official event in South Korea for the first time in about a year and a half, attending the 2026 The Fact Music Awards at Busan Asiad Main Stadium as a presenter for the Popularity Award.

The following is the full statement from Kim Soo-hyun’s side.

Hello. This is Gold Medalist.

We are releasing the results of the police investigation into several complaints and accusations filed by Mr. Kim Soo-hyun and our company against the family of the late Ms. Kim Sae-ron and people who impersonated the deceased’s aunt, among others.

Following the indictment of Kim Se-ui of the Garo Sero Research Institute while in custody in connection with the case, accomplices who participated with him in a series of offenses, including spreading false information, have also been referred to prosecutors after criminal charges against them were substantiated.

The accomplices referred to prosecutors this time include the deceased’s mother and people who impersonated the deceased’s aunt. They face charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false facts), violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distributing recordings made using cameras, etc.), and attempted coercion. A decision was made not to refer the deceased’s father.

In addition, the police conducted separate investigations on their own initiative into accomplices who were not initially included among the targets of the complaints. Criminal charges were also substantiated against lawyer Ji-seok Boo, who represented the bereaved family and led two press conferences using false and manipulated materials verified by investigative authorities (forged and altered KakaoTalk messages and AI-manipulated audio), and Kwon Young-chan, operator of the YouTube channel ‘Kwon Young-chan TV.’ Both have been referred to prosecutors.

Lawyer Ji-seok Boo has been referred to prosecutors on charges of defamation under the Criminal Act and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false facts). Kwon Young-chan has been referred on a charge of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distributing recordings made using cameras, etc.).

We are deeply grateful to the investigative authorities for their hard work in carefully establishing the facts based on extensive materials and objective evidence, and uncovering the true nature of the offenses and those involved.

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.