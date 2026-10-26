Esther Lyuh’s belongings in Ham Ik-byeong’s room... ♥ Hong Hye-geol’s jealousy boils over: “This is no ordinary thing”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Broadcaster and former medical reporter Hong Hye-geol showed his jealousy at the affectionate rapport between his wife, physician Esther Lyuh, and physician Ham Ik-byeong, her close friend.

Recently, a video titled “Esther Lyuh’s close friend Ham Ik-byeong opens up his home; lunch prepared by his wife” was uploaded to the channel Esther TV. The video showed Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol visiting the home of Ham Ik-byeong, who lives upstairs.

Ham Ik-byeong’s home caught the eye with its elegant, gallery-like interior and art by famous artists. As Esther Lyuh looked around, she couldn’t hide her admiration, saying, “The atmosphere is completely different from our home.”

The items that caught Hong Hye-geol’s eye amid the cheerful atmosphere brought laughs. While looking around Ham Ik-byeong’s room, Hong spotted an audio system his wife Esther Lyuh used to use. Ham explained, “We picked it up when they were going to throw it away.” Hong went on to say, “I heard even the desk at Dr. Ham’s clinic was given to him by my wife,” then wondered aloud, “Why are my wife’s things all here, from the desk at the clinic to the audio system in this room? Something about this doesn’t seem ordinary.”

At the pair’s unusual chemistry, Ham Ik-byeong’s wife reacted coolly and unflappably, saying, “I guess you two must have a special relationship. Let’s just say that’s what it is,” sending the scene into laughter.

But Hong Hye-geol kept a watchful eye on things even at the meal. When Ham Ik-byeong casually cut up Esther Lyuh’s kimchi for her, Hong flared up, saying, “What are you doing with someone else’s wife?” and “People will get the wrong idea,” prompting peals of laughter.

Meanwhile, unfazed by her husband’s cute jealousy, Esther Lyuh said, “It would be so nice to live with a husband like this.” She praised Ham Ik-byeong’s tidy habits, noting that he personally makes his bed every day, and her lavish compliments added to the laughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.