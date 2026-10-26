“I feel loved by ♥ Kim Woo-bin”... Shin Min-a shyly opens up about newlywed life

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a shared her sweet newlywed life with her husband, Kim Woo-bin, and expressed how happy she feels.

On the 26th, a preview for tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which airs on the 28th, was released on tvN Joy’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, when told that she and Kim Woo-bin were nearing their first wedding anniversary, Shin Min-a replied, “It’s almost been a year,” with a bashful smile.

Asked what she and her husband often say to each other, she unexpectedly replied, “The delivery’s here,” drawing laughter. Their everyday conversation offered a glimpse into their natural newlywed life.

Shin Min-a also said that Kim Woo-bin “gives me lots of compliments,” adding to the sweet mood. As the conversation turned to her husband, she blushed and said, “I’m too embarrassed to talk about it.”

Shin Min-a went on to say, “I found myself thinking, ‘This feeling of being loved is really so happy.’” Her candid words about the happiness she feels from her husband’s affectionate expressions drew attention.

Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin, who is five years her junior, last December after they had been publicly dating for 10 years. The two received many congratulations as they became husband and wife after a long relationship.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.