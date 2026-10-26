“The pain is all gone”... Yoon Eun-hye’s vibrant smile returns after two weeks of illness

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actress and singer Yoon Eun-hye, 42, who recently sparked concern over serious health problems, reassured fans by sharing a vibrant update.

On the 24th, Yoon Eun-hye uploaded several selfies to her personal account along with the caption, “I look more like a penguin than a rabbit today.”

She posed for the camera in a gray off-the-shoulder knit top. Her distinctive updo, with wispy strands curled into a rounded shape, was complemented by rosy-red blush on both cheeks and vivid lip color, giving her a playful charm like a storybook heroine.

She showed off a clear, smooth complexion that was hard to believe for someone over 40, and her graceful yet innocent appearance was reminiscent of a ballerina taking the stage. Her recent battle with complications from a cold and severe allergy symptoms had lasted more than two weeks and kept fans worried, but on this day she shared an update showing her recovery, with a much healthier complexion and a vibrant expression, making the update all the more welcome.

Yoon Eun-hye made a dazzling debut in 1999 as a member of the group Baby V.O.X. She later turned to acting and won widespread love through numerous hit dramas, including Princess Hours, Coffee Prince, and I Miss You.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.