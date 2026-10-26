Seol In-ah adopts Jindo mix rescue dog: “Estimated to be 11, gets walked three times a day without fail” (Bodum TV)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Seol In-ah revealed the exceptional affection and responsible care she gives Julie, her former rescue dog.

Recently, a video titled “Being Cute Is a Crime! Guilty Jindo Dog Julie Brought Home by Guilty Human Seol In-ah [Kang Hyung-wook’s Dog Guest Show] EP.35” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kang Hyung-wook’s Bodum TV.” The video showed Seol In-ah appearing with her dog Julie and sharing various stories about life with her.

That day, Seol In-ah explained Julie’s age, saying, “She’s estimated to be 11. She’s turning 11.” Asked about her breed, she replied, “I got her from a rescue shelter, so I think she’s a Jindo mix.” Seol In-ah, who has spent many years with Julie since they met at an animal shelter, made no secret of her affection for her dog.

Seol In-ah especially drew laughs by showing off Julie’s looks and revealing her decidedly doting-owner side. “Just looking at her face, she’s a baby. Who would think she’s 11?” she said, adding, “That ‘heh’ smile—our dog has the prettiest one.” She showed her affection for Julie by praising her adorable looks, which seem far too youthful for her age, and her distinctive smile.

Seol In-ah’s affection for Julie was just as evident in her everyday care. When Kang Hyung-wook asked how often she took Julie for walks, Seol In-ah replied, “We go out three times a day, without fail.” Kang Hyung-wook responded, “So she goes potty outside,” and Seol In-ah explained, “That’s right. But sometimes she also has a separate pee before bed.” Kang Hyung-wook was impressed by how she kept up regular walks while carefully monitoring even her dog’s bathroom habits. He expressed his approval of Seol In-ah’s thorough care, saying, “That’s incredible.”

Seol In-ah also shared what it was like when she first started raising a dog. When Kang Hyung-wook asked, “When you first started raising a dog, you didn’t know I’d be walking it this much in a day, did you?” Seol In-ah said that she had studied the subject through related programs even before bringing a dog home.

She said, “When I brought Julie home, I watched a program called There Is No Such Thing as a Bad Dog. I raised a dog after watching it. I also trained her after watching it.” She added, “My family and I watched those videos a lot and said we’d make sure to take her on lots of walks.”

Rather than learning how to care for a dog only after adopting one, she began looking up information and discussing how to raise one with her family as soon as she decided to adopt. What particularly stood out was that she had recognized the importance of walks in advance and consistently made them part of her daily routine.

Seol In-ah, who made Julie—a former rescue dog—a part of her family, shared their daily life together, including regular walks and attentive day-to-day care. The affection and sense of responsibility she has shown toward the dog she has had for many years came through throughout the video, adding a heartwarming touch.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.