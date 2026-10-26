“I sobbed in the car”... Oh Dae-hwan chokes up over a heartwarming story about the late Kim Joo-hyuk

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ahead of the ninth anniversary of actor Kim Joo-hyuk’s death, fellow actors shared warm stories about him and expressed how much they missed him.

On the 24th, Oh Dae-hwan appeared on the YouTube channel “Daehwan-young” and recalled his memories of the late Kim Joo-hyuk, whom he got to know while filming the 2013 MBC drama “Hur Jun, The Original Story.”

In the video, Oh Dae-hwan recalled, “Joo-hyuk hyung said he’d buy me a meal. I wondered how he knew it was my birthday.”

“At the time, Kim Joo-hyuk was a star among stars, while I was an actor playing minor roles,” he said. “I couldn’t afford to eat sushi often. When I told him I liked it, he took me to a sushi restaurant.”

Oh Dae-hwan, who said he ate 40 or more plates of sushi that day, recalled, “He thought the way I was eating was cute.” It was a moment that showed Kim Joo-hyuk’s warmth: he understood his junior’s circumstances, offered to treat him to a meal, and made sure he could eat comfortably.

“I wasn’t able to contact him after that,” Oh Dae-hwan said. “On my way home after filming a movie, my manager told me, ‘A report just came out saying Mr. Joo-hyuk has passed away.’ I sobbed in the car.” He added, “I felt so sorry. He was a senior who had bought me a meal, and I never even got to thank him,” leaving a heartrending impression.

Actor Oh Yong, who was there as well, also recalled an experience with Kim Joo-hyuk. “Joo-hyuk hyung took everyone, even the supporting actors, to a Pyongyang-style cold noodle restaurant,” he said. “Quite a lot of people went, and he paid for everyone.” The late actor’s warmth and care for those around him, regardless of whether they were leading actors or had minor roles, remained in his juniors’ memories.

Kim Joo-hyuk died suddenly in a traffic accident on October 30, 2017.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.