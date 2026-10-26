“Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” snubs a 74-year-old self-employed restaurant owner... faces backlash after touting its truly “no-plan” approach

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The MBN and Channel S variety show “Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” has come under fire for inconsiderate behavior after airing footage showing the circumstances of a 74-year-old restaurant owner who refused to be filmed. Although the owner repeatedly declined, saying, “It’s too exhausting to be on a TV show,” footage that made the restaurant identifiable was broadcast as is. Critics say the show may have disregarded the wishes of a self-employed business owner who did not want to be filmed in its effort to emphasize its “real variety” format.

On the 23rd, “Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” showed Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube setting out with IVE’s Gaeul and Liz to find hidden culinary gems in northern Gyeonggi Province.

That day, the cast visited a long-established Western-style pork cutlet restaurant. But the owner firmly refused, saying, “We don’t do filming. We’ve never filmed with anyone before.”

The owner repeatedly asked them to understand, saying, “I know you’re TV personalities, but I’m sorry,” and, “I’m 74, and whenever I appear on TV, it’s too exhausting. I just don’t think I can do it.” The owner had already cut business hours because of the physical strain and said it would be difficult to handle the influx of customers after the show aired.

In the end, the cast left without tasting the food. Jun Hyun-moo also respected the owner’s wishes, saying, “I understand. The owner is 74 and says it’s too much.” He then asked Gaeul and Liz, “This is really real, right?” emphasizing that the show proceeds without arranging visits in advance. Liz was also surprised, saying, “Wow, it’s real.”

The problem arose after the show aired.

Although the cast confirmed on site that the owner did not want to be filmed and left, the production team aired the encounter without editing it out.

In particular, the production team blurred just one character of the restaurant’s three-character name. The restaurant’s interior and surrounding scenery, as well as the cast’s journey there, were also shown, prompting criticism that viewers could easily infer the restaurant’s location and name.

Online commenters reacted critically, saying things like, “They said no, so why go out of your way to air it?” “Did they use the owner just to show that it was real?” and “The owner said it would be exhausting, so why air footage that makes the restaurant identifiable?” Criticism of the editing has continued, especially since even if the cast accepted the owner’s wishes on site, it was ultimately the production team’s decision which footage to include in the broadcast.

However, whether the restaurant refused filming and whether it consented to the refusal being shown on air are separate issues. Still, some say the footage should have been edited more carefully, given that the owner had expressed concern about the burden of appearing on the show.

The controversy also connects with the debate over the authenticity of “no-plan” variety shows, which have recently faced a series of controversies in the television industry.

Earlier, an episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone” aired last August showing Jun Hyun-moo spontaneously choosing a travel destination at Incheon International Airport and setting off for Kazakhstan. After the broadcast, however, allegations of fabrication emerged when the production team’s preparations became known. At the time, the production team apologized for not adequately explaining the preparations, while maintaining that the destination had been chosen spontaneously.

“Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” had also previously faced suspicions that it arranged restaurant visits in advance.

In response, the production team said last September, “Before filming at a restaurant, we do not contact the restaurant or its owner in advance to discuss filming, or inform them ahead of time that the cast will visit,” categorically denying the allegations of fabrication. Jun Hyun-moo also clicked “Like” on the statement, backing the production team’s position.

This time, however, the show has been criticized for revealing information about a restaurant that had refused filming while demonstrating its format of proceeding without advance arrangements. Critics say that while it is important to maintain the “no-plan” concept and a sense of immediacy, the wishes of ordinary people must be fully respected in the process.

Attention is focused on what position “Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which has presented itself as a “real variety show” with no advance arrangements, will take on this controversy.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.