Lee Hye-sung struggles emotionally after mentioning the 'Ha Young controversy': “Daily life fell apart over something I never imagined”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former KBS announcer-turned-broadcaster Lee Hye-sung opened up about how difficult she had been feeling after facing unexpected misunderstanding over a remark that evoked the controversy surrounding actor Ha Young’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities.

On the 25th, Lee Hye-sung posted a lengthy message on her YouTube channel, “Lee Hye-seong’s 1% Book Club,” expressing her gratitude to her subscribers.

“Recently, some truly unexpected things—things I never could have imagined—happened, and I think I experienced a daily life that was a little less peaceful,” she began.

“What surprised me was that when I asked for help in a pinned comment, so many people came rushing to help,” she said. “I felt a warmth that was almost like family. It felt like the warmth of home.”

“If anything, this experience helped me realize that there are so many warm people by my side who feel compassion for others,” she added. “I sometimes hear people say that the world is a frightening place, but I hope our channel can always maintain a warmth like that of a campfire.”

Lee Hye-sung also shared how, on a day when she was having a hard time emotionally, she got up early in the morning and went to watch the sunrise. “One day when I was feeling a little low, I got up early. I wanted to see the miracle of darkness slowly transitioning into a bright dawn,” she recalled.

She then mentioned Helen Keller’s book “If I Could See for Three Days,” saying, “I think I took that miracle for granted for so long and didn’t think of it as amazing. I climbed a small hill and calmly welcomed the sun that day. It felt as if a real miracle had bloomed in my heart.”

Finally, Lee Hye-sung said, “The comments and support from all of you subscribers, and Helen Keller’s book ‘If I Could See for Three Days,’ saved me.” She repeated “Thank you, and thank you again” three times, moving readers.

Lee Hye-sung’s latest candid account of her feelings has drawn attention amid the recent misunderstanding that she was defending pro-Japanese activities. Earlier, on the 20th, she released a video on her YouTube channel introducing Michael J. Sandel’s book “Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?”

At the time, she mentioned that there had been controversy after the pro-Japanese activities carried out by a public figure’s great-grandfather during the Japanese colonial period came to light. Although she did not name the person, her remark brought to mind actor Ha Young, who has recently been embroiled in controversy over her great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities.

Lee Hye-sung introduced the question from the book, “Should we atone on behalf of our ancestors for their sins?” and explained historical responsibility and the obligations of a community.

However, the question became known as though it were Lee Hye-sung’s personal conviction, prompting some to misunderstand that she was defending Ha Young or supporting pro-Japanese activities.

In response, Lee Hye-sung took to social media on the 21st to clarify, saying, “I have never made a statement expressing my personal convictions.” She explained, “That sentence did not express my opinion. I quoted a sentence from page 297 of Professor Michael J. Sandel’s book ‘Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?’ that appears in the course of raising a question.”

She emphasized, “I have never defended pro-Japanese activities, nor have I ever expressed the opinion, ‘Why should we atone for our ancestors’ sins?’” She said that, on the contrary, the video conveyed the idea that we cannot turn a blind eye to our ancestors’ wrongdoing and must live with historical responsibility.

In a pinned YouTube comment, she also expressed her distress that only parts of her remarks had been edited and presented as her personal opinion, and appealed to viewers to check the context of the full video.

Meanwhile, Ha Young was embroiled in controversy in August after her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, was revealed to have engaged in pro-Japanese activities. She later apologized in a handwritten letter, saying she regretted her ignorance of history and her thoughtless remarks, and suspended her activities, including voluntarily withdrawing from a subsequent season of the Netflix series “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.