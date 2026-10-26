Shocking revelations of KBS’s toxic seniority culture emerge... Kim Kyung-ah: “They wouldn’t let us eat in the meeting room; I cried while eating in the bathroom” (Gyegeu Women)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comediennes opened up about the so-called “toxic seniority” culture they experienced as rookies. Their accounts of being unable to join their seniors for meals and having to eat leftovers or secretly eat in the bathroom were distressing.

On the 25th, a video titled “Do comediennes have a toxic seniority culture, too? Comediennes reveal shocking stories about hazing for the first time on TV” was posted on the YouTube channel Gyegeu Women. The video featured Jung Kyung-mi, a comedian recruited in KBS’s 20th open recruitment cohort, along with Kim Kyung-ah from the 21st cohort, and Oh Nami and Cho Seung-hee from the 23rd cohort. They spoke candidly about the hierarchical culture that once existed among comediennes and the hardships they faced as rookies.

Oh Nami began, “When we were rookies, the food our seniors ate always looked so delicious.” Kim Kyung-ah agreed, recalling those days: “That’s right. We’d always order the same thing and try it, too.”

Kim Kyung-ah explained the rules around meals that rookie comediennes faced. “Rookies weren’t allowed to order food and eat in the meeting room. They had to eat beforehand or go out to eat,” she said. “Otherwise, if a senior said, ‘Let’s eat together,’ then we ate together. Juniors who weren’t in a sketch couldn’t eat.”

Not only were they not given the chance to eat with their seniors, but juniors who weren’t in a sketch also had trouble eating freely, even in the meeting room. Hearing how they couldn’t eat comfortably even when they were hungry made their circumstances all the more upsetting.

Oh Nami also opened up about the hardships she experienced as a rookie. Recalling those days, she said, “I wasn’t hungry, but when I smelled it...” She continued, “The seniors had eaten hamburgers, and only the fries were left. I couldn’t focus on the meeting. My eyes kept drifting to the fries, and before I knew it, I’d picked one up,” drawing laughter.

But even after picking up the food, she still couldn’t eat in peace. Oh Nami recalled, “I had it in my hand, but couldn’t think of a suitable ad-lib. I asked, ‘Would you like it, senior?’ and they said they didn’t. Since they all said they weren’t going to eat it, I put it in my mouth.”

Kim Kyung-ah shared a similar experience. She said, “The seniors had ordered Chinese food and left some behind. The jjamppong bowl looked practically untouched. They’d only eaten the noodles. I ate it without even realizing. My cells did it. You know how much I wanted to eat it?”

It was a witty way of describing how hungry they had to be to find their hands reaching for food their seniors had left behind. The two women’s stories offered a glimpse of the hierarchical atmosphere that junior comedians faced as rookies.

The guests particularly shocked viewers by revealing that they had secretly eaten in the bathroom as rookies. Kim Kyung-ah asked, “Has anyone ever eaten while sitting on the toilet?” and the four cast members raised their hands at once, catching viewers’ attention.

Recalling those days, Kim Kyung-ah confessed, “I was eating a triangular kimbap and yogurt, then crouched down between the toilet and the wall and cried.” The story of having to huddle in a corner to eat, unable to have a meal in comfort even in the bathroom, left a bitter aftertaste amid the guests’ laughter-filled conversation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.