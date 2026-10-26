The surprising 'water routine' Lee Min-jung always follows whenever she diets

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung recommended drinking water as her own way of curbing false hunger while dieting.

A short video titled 'You're just filling up on water' was recently posted to Lee Min-jung's YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Min-jung introduced 'how to curb false hunger' and recommended drinking water to people considering dieting.

Lee Min-jung said, "What I recommend most to people who want to lose weight is actually water."

She explained her personal method, saying, "When I feel hungry and like I'm struggling, I tell people to try drinking three glasses of water, and if they're still hungry, to eat."

She noted that people can confuse thirst with hunger, saying, "I've heard that people often mistake thirst for hunger."

When the production staff listening to this countered, "Three glasses of water should be enough to make you feel full," Lee Min-jung stressed, "If you're still hungry after that water goes down, then you're really hungry. I'm very much in favor of drinking water."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.