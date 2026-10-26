Cheerleader Lee Da-hye embroiled in controversy over ‘illegal climbing and cooking’ on Taiwan’s famous mountain; possible fine

Photo: Lee Da-hye’s social media, YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Da-hye, 27, a South Korean cheerleader active in Taiwan, has become embroiled in local controversy over alleged violations of tourist-site management regulations.

The allegation is that she climbed in areas where access was prohibited and cooked there.

According to Taiwanese media, including the United Daily News Network, the Taroko National Park Headquarters received a report and confirmed the actions shown in footage filmed by Lee Da-hye.

According to reports, Lee Da-hye and her filming crew visited Wuling, in the area around Hehuanshan in central Taiwan, to film a car-camping trip. The footage reportedly showed members of the group climbing rocks to enjoy the scenery and cooking food inside a parked vehicle, among other scenes.

The National Park Headquarters determined that the rock climbing shown in the footage violated regulations related to national parks. It said that entering mountain trails where access is prohibited or climbing rocks to film can increase the risk of getting lost and also harm alpine vegetation that is difficult to restore once damaged.

Cooking food inside the vehicle also became an issue. According to the authorities, the Wuling parking lot is not a designated area where camping and cooking are permitted. Even if food was prepared inside a vehicle or electric appliances that do not produce an open flame were used, cooking or staying overnight in a non-designated area may violate the regulations.

The patrol team at the scene advised the filming crew, who were cooking inside the vehicle, to stop. The crew reportedly stopped cooking afterward. The authorities said fines had previously been imposed for cooking at the Wuling parking lot.

The Taroko National Park Headquarters said it can identify violations of relevant regulations under the National Park Act, and that a fine of up to NT$3,000 (about 120,000 won) may be imposed depending on the severity of the violation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.