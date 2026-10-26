Younha sues agency she was with for 14 years over settlement payments... C9: “We will abide by the court’s ruling”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Younha has parted ways with the agency she had been with for 14 years.

Younha’s side recently filed a lawsuit against her agency, C9 Entertainment, seeking unpaid settlement payments.

ILLO Law Firm, the legal representative for Younha’s side, said on the 26th, “Younha’s side demanded corrective action over the prolonged failure to pay settlement payments, but the issue was not resolved, so it notified the agency in September that it was terminating the exclusive contract.”

It added, “Younha will continue her musical activities,” and said, “The other artists and employees affiliated with C9 Entertainment are unrelated to this matter.”

In response, C9 Entertainment announced, “Our exclusive contract with Younha has ended.”

However, it explained, “In the ongoing lawsuit concerning settlement payments, we are using legal proceedings to verify the matters on which the two sides disagree. We will respect the court’s final ruling and faithfully fulfill the necessary obligations in accordance with the outcome.”

It also said, “We express our deep gratitude for the sincerity and passion Younha has shown for music over the years, and for the many achievements she has made as an artist. Although our long-standing partnership is coming to an end, we will cherish the precious time we shared with Younha for a long time. We sincerely support Younha as she continues to showcase her abilities as an artist through a wider variety of music and activities in a new environment.”

Younha debuted with the single “Audition” in December 2006 and released hit songs including “Password 486,” “Comet” and “Touch.” She has been active as a singer under C9 Entertainment since 2012.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.