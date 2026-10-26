Truedy’s bombshell: “I put up with it for Lee Dae-eun’s looks until I got sick” (‘What’s the Point of Leaving It Behind?’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Rapper Truedy opened up about developing an illness after holding back her feelings to avoid conflict with her husband, former baseball player Lee Dae-eun.

On the 26th, the team behind tvN STORY’s ‘What’s the Point of Leaving It Behind?’ released a preview video titled “The inside story of Truedy’s romance.”

That day, Lee Young-ja mentioned Lee Dae-eun’s handsome looks and joked to Truedy, “With Dae-eun’s looks, shouldn’t you just put up with it?” Truedy replied, “That’s true, too,” then opened up: “I put up with it and ended up getting sick. I held it in too much.”

When Lee Dae-eun said, “We never fought even once during our four years of dating,” Truedy said, “One of us must have been hurting inside, right?” Still, she looked back on their relationship at the time, saying, “We really did get along well for those four years.”

Truedy opened up about the real reason they did not fight for four years, saying, “I really hate fighting. I want to avoid arguments, so I know I need to say something, but I don’t want it to turn into a fight.”

Meanwhile, Truedy and Lee Dae-eun married in 2021 and welcomed a son last November.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.