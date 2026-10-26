Actress or girl-group member? Kim Ji-won vs. Jang Wonyoung in the same outfit, with completely different vibes

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and actress Kim Ji-won are drawing attention for showing off very different charms in the same dress. While Jang Wonyoung created a lovely, innocent mood with her long layered cut, Kim Ji-won revealed an elegant yet sophisticated charm with her neat, black bob.

Kim Ji-won attended the fan meeting “Wonderland,” held on the 25th at the main auditorium of Sungshin Women’s University’s Woonjung Green Campus in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. She appeared that day in a gray knit dress, showing off her signature graceful beauty. Jang Wonyoung also caught people’s attention by sharing a photo on social media that same day wearing a dress of the same design.

The dress chosen by both women features sheer gray knit fabric accented with pink floral embellishments and frill details. Its fit follows the body’s silhouette naturally, while the charming embellishments create a feminine mood. Though they wore the same outfit, their distinct hairstyles and overall vibes brought out each woman’s individual style.

Jang Wonyoung radiated her signature lovable charm with a long, brown-toned layered cut that fell below her waist. Her naturally flowing hair and radiant look came together to create an innocent, doll-like mood. The long layered cut harmonized with the feminine dress, completing a fresh and romantic look uniquely her own.

Kim Ji-won, by contrast, showed a different kind of charm from Jang Wonyoung with her neat black bob, cut to her jawline. The short hairstyle, which naturally revealed her neckline, complemented the dress and created a clean yet sophisticated impression. The bob’s understated mood, different from that of long hair, further highlighted Kim Ji-won’s graceful charm.

Rather than relying on excessive embellishments or flashy styling, Kim Ji-won emphasized her signature elegance with a natural smile and composed expression. The feminine details of the gray knit dress also took on a fresh charm when paired with her understated hairstyle. While Jang Wonyoung amplified the lovely, romantic mood with her long layered cut, Kim Ji-won highlighted a fresh yet sophisticated charm with her black bob.

It is also striking how the same outfit resulted in completely different looks depending on the hairstyles, expressions, and overall moods. Jang Wonyoung showed a lively yet lovable vibe, while Kim Ji-won revealed a composed yet elegant mood, each expressing her own individuality. As the two women’s different styling choices are compared, attention is also turning to their fashion sense in making the same outfit their own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.