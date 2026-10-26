After earning a hairdresser’s license with a 20% pass rate, Park Bo-gum opens a salon in Tongyeong and becomes “Director Park” (The Village Barber 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Park Bo-gum has earned a hairdresser’s license with a 20% pass rate, but now faces an unexpected obstacle.

Set to premiere this November, tvN’s The Village Barber 2, directed by Son Su-jeong, follows the operation of a special hair salon in a small seaside town, where both hair and hearts are cared for. Returning for season 2 more grown than before, “Director Park” Park Bo-gum will be joined by his best friend, actor Lee Sang-yi, who played a key role in season 1, and new member Ko Kyung-pyo. They are expected to show off their great chemistry.

The first teaser, released today (the 26th), shows the trio opening a hair salon in Tongyeong and getting down to business. Park Bo-gum, who earned his national hairdresser’s qualification after trying again and successfully performs perms; Lee Sang-yi, who handles nail services; and Ko Kyung-pyo, who expertly takes care of customers, each shine in their respective roles, showing off their improved skills.

But their perfect service is short-lived: an unexpected obstacle appears, foreshadowing a rocky start to business. They run into a language barrier—the Gyeongsang dialect. The trio look flustered as they struggle to understand the customers, saying, “I couldn’t understand a thing.” In particular, when Park Bo-gum asks a young customer, “Uncle’s dialect sounds strange, doesn’t it?” the child answers without hesitation, “Yes,” prompting laughs.

The trio’s helplessness in the face of the customers’ dialects, in contrast to their growing skill at running the salon, is expected to provide another source of laughs. A Tongyeong dialect quiz based on situations at the salon adds to the fun. Step-by-step quizzes featuring Tongyeong dialect words such as “paida,” “ibagu,” and “maengkki” pose questions to viewers, too, offering a fresh kind of entertainment. The fun of guessing the meanings of the dialect along with the trio, as well as their chaotic efforts to run the business in the face of an unfamiliar language, heightens anticipation for the premiere.

tvN’s The Village Barber 2, returning with an even more varied set of episodes, is set to premiere this November.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.