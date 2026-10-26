Whistleblower in 'Yang Hong-won affair' suddenly apologizes two days later... reverses stance as fallout grows, sparking controversy

[Park A-ram, reporter for Sportschosun] The first person to raise suspicions of an affair involving rapper Yang Hong-won has suddenly reversed their position and sent an apology, drawing widespread attention.

On the 25th, two days after exposing Yang Hong-won's private life on the 23rd, person A posted screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations they claimed to have exchanged with Yang, announcing the address of a new account through their personal account.

In the conversations made public, A apologized, saying, “You’re busy, and I made you waste your time. I must have gone crazy because I’m taking psychiatric medication.”

A added, “I slept for a bit, woke up, and deleted everything right away,” and, “I haven’t heard from the police yet, though.” The other person, saved under the name “Yang Hong-won,” reportedly replied, “Let’s wrap this up well.”

A left a comment on the post saying, “I’m truly sorry. What should I do?” and apologized again in an additional story post, writing, “I’m sorry... I really am...”

A, who had caused a stir by claiming that Yang Hong-won had “gone to a motel with another woman” just five days after his wedding to his longtime partner, has suddenly changed their stance. However, A did not clearly explain the specific reason for the apology or whether they were fully retracting their earlier allegations, leaving questions unanswered.

Debate also continued online over whether the KakaoTalk conversations made public were genuine. Some internet users pointed to Yang Hong-won's usual way of speaking and smartphone habits, voicing suspicion with comments such as, “Could they be fabricated?” and “The conversation looks AI-generated.”

A stood by their claim, saying, “It’s hard to respond one by one to members of the public who don’t even know me. I use an iPhone.”

Yang Hong-won's side previously acknowledged that he went to a motel with the woman but strongly denied the affair allegations, saying, “There was absolutely no intimate conduct inside the room.” They also alleged that A had made threats and spread false information for financial gain, and are currently pursuing criminal complaints against A together with the woman who accompanied him.

Yang Hong-won married his longtime partner on the 18th, and they have a daughter. It was also reported that the two unfollowed each other on their personal accounts after the controversy, drawing further attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.