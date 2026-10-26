Kang Leo rebukes MZs who traveled abroad on unemployment benefits: “There are so many jobs; I was so angry, I turned down their request for a photo”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Chef Kang Leo criticized young people who traveled abroad after receiving unemployment benefits. He said that rather than avoiding work on the grounds that there are no jobs, they should actively look for places to work.

A video titled “A Day in the Life of a World-Class Chef Who Works 18 Hours in the Kitchen [MasterChef Korea’s Kang Leo]” was recently posted on the YouTube channel Human Story. In the video, Kang Leo drew attention by sharing his views on work and recounting an experience from a past trip to Japan.

Kang Leo began by saying, “These days, people don’t want to do hard work.” He then recalled a situation he witnessed during a past visit to Japan.

“I went to Japan once, and there were some young guys next to me who had come to have fun after receiving unemployment benefits. They were saying things like, ‘How much did you get? I hear you can get more,’ and it made me angry,” he said.

He added, “Later, they said, ‘Oh? Chef, could we take a photo with you?’ and I said, ‘I’ll take one if you get a job.’”

When the production team responded to Kang Leo’s candid remarks by saying, “You seem to have quite a strong personality,” he made his views even clearer.

“I dislike it even more because they came here to have fun on taxpayers’ money. People are saying everything is difficult now and there’s no way forward, but why is there nothing to do? There’s so much to do. Go to a pork bone soup restaurant and see how much work there is. If there are no jobs, tell them to come work here. What job is easy? If you don’t have the stamina, you need to build it,” Kang Leo said in rebuke.

Kang Leo’s argument is that people need to make an effort to look for work they can do nearby before saying there are no jobs. Citing pork bone soup restaurants in particular, he stressed the importance of being willing to take on even difficult work. He also expressed his conviction that if a job is physically demanding, people should prepare themselves to handle it.

Unemployment benefits are a system designed to ease the cost of living for workers enrolled in employment insurance after they lose their jobs, while they prepare to return to work. To receive job-seeking benefits, applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements, and during the benefit period they must report their unemployment status and job-search activities and have their status formally certified.

However, cases of people fraudulently claiming benefits by abusing the system have emerged, prompting continued debate over recipients’ job-search activities and how the system is administered. This is because unemployment benefits are intended not merely to replace income during a period of unemployment, but to help job seekers find work again while maintaining financial stability.

Although staying overseas does not automatically constitute fraudulent receipt of benefits, it can be problematic if someone abroad has another person submit on their behalf an application to certify their unemployment status—a step they are required to take themselves—or falsely reports related information without actually engaging in job-search activities. While receiving unemployment benefits, recipients must accurately report their unemployment status and job-search activities in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.