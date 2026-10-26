‘Fastest-ever entry into Japan’s Budokan’: Baibi to release Korean-language adaptations on the 26th

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Baibi, currently one of Japan’s hottest acts, is set to unveil a special gift for Korean fans.

Baibi will release Korean-language versions of “Hanamaru” and “Gacha” at 6 p.m. on the 26th.

“Hanamaru” is a warm, uplifting song with a message encouraging listeners to praise themselves with a “You did a really good job” on days when things go well as well as on days when they do not go as planned. When it was released in Japan last May, the hit song topped Billboard Japan’s Heatseekers Songs chart.

“Gacha” is an upbeat dance-pop song that captures the freedom and fresh charm of youth. Its refreshing guitar sounds, stylish synths and highly addictive melody captivate listeners.

Baibi is the first artist signed to the new label Riemjei, founded by producer Kim Mi-jeong. The group’s name, Baibi, is an abbreviation of “Voyage Into Bright Youth,” meaning “a journey into a shining youth.” Through its own music and performances, Baibi tells the story of five members—Io, Renki, Akito, Ryoha and Kotaro—each with a distinct personality, growing together as a team.

They made their mark last March with the release of their Japanese pre-debut digital single “Koi ni Ochitara.” Shunji Iwai, the internationally acclaimed director of the film Love Letter, took on directing a music video for a rookie group for the first time in over 20 years. The video drew attention after surpassing 10 million views on YouTube. After releasing two more digital singles, Baibi made its official debut in June with its first physical single, “Miracle: The First Light.” The album reached No. 5 on the Oricon Weekly Singles Ranking.

Buoyed by this popularity, Baibi held its debut showcase, “Baibi Land,” at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on August 31, just 68 days after its debut. Nippon Budokan in Japan is a “dream stage” that symbolizes an act’s arrival in the Japanese mainstream. Securing a Budokan performance is a measure of an act’s commercial drawing power and its potential to move on to dome and stadium tours. Baibi, however, set a record for reaching the Budokan in the shortest time ever for a Japanese artist: just 68 days after its debut.

After previously holding busking performances in Korea and meeting fans in person, they are further expanding their connection with Korean fans through Korean-language music releases and promotions.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.