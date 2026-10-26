After her “100-million-won wedding,” Lee A-young makes a surprise revelation about plans for a child with Shim Gyu-deok despite not registering their marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee A-young, an alum of MBN’s Love After Divorce, revealed plans to have a child just two months after marrying lawyer Shim Gyu-deok.

On the 25th, Lee A-young chatted with fans on social media and answered their questions about registering her marriage and having children candidly.

First, when asked, “Have you registered your marriage?”, Lee A-young replied, “No. I haven’t given it any thought.”

Asked when she would register her marriage, she said, “A year from now?” but added, “Honestly, I haven’t really decided.” She then tagged her husband, Shim Gyu-deok, drawing attention.

Lee A-young, who was born in 1991 and is 36 this year, also shared her plans to have a child. She replied, “We decided to start taking folic acid together in December. Advanced maternal age, advanced maternal age.” By mentioning a specific pregnancy plan, she hinted that she intends to prepare alongside her husband.

Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok made themselves known by appearing on MBN’s Love After Divorce 1 and Love After Divorce 5, respectively. The two, who appeared in different seasons, were introduced by an acquaintance in January last year and became a couple. They held their wedding last August 23 at a venue in Seoul’s Gangnam District.

Their wedding, which cost about 100 million won, drew particular attention. Lee A-young later said that more guests than expected attended and that so much money came in as wedding gifts that some was left over even after the wedding costs, which were in the 100-million-won range, had been paid. Her revelation drew interest.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.