‘Stroke speculation’: Lee Kyung-kyu directly addresses health rumors: ‘Severe chest pain, but they said nothing was wrong’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Lee Kyung-kyu, who has recently been caught up in speculation about his health, revealed that he is still receiving medication for panic disorder, which he has suffered from for a long time.

The EBS1 program Sidae Mokgyeok, which aired on the 25th, featured an episode titled “Lee Kyung-kyu, Still Going Strong,” spotlighting the broadcasting career of Lee Kyung-kyu, who is in his 46th year since debut.

Recalling when he was first diagnosed with panic disorder, Lee Kyung-kyu said, “I developed the condition while filming. The chest pain was so severe, but no matter which hospital I went to, they said the tests showed nothing was wrong.”

He added, “My heart was pounding, and I broke out in a cold sweat,” and said he was diagnosed with panic disorder at a psychiatric clinic he happened to visit.

Lee Kyung-kyu revealed that he continues to receive treatment. “Changes in the body are unavoidable. I don’t think my mind will let me accept them,” he said, adding, “Even now, I can’t stop taking the medication. I’m receiving treatment.”

Lee Kyung-kyu had previously faced speculation about his health last May. After viewers commented that his pronunciation sounded less clear than usual in a video posted on the YouTube channel God Kyung-kyu, some online users even raised the possibility that he had suffered a stroke.

His agency explained that he had only experienced a temporary dip in condition after a long filming session and that there was nothing wrong with his health. Lee Kyung-kyu later also directly denied the health rumors in a YouTube broadcast, saying his manner of speaking had changed because his voice was hoarse.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-kyu expressed his passion for broadcasting even as he continues treatment for panic disorder. He said he hopes to keep bringing laughter to viewers in front of the camera even when he turns 80.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.