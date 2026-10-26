Yang Hong-won ♥ Won Hyun-joo had a falling-out a month before their wedding... “We fought because he hardly came home”; past account of their cold war resurfaces

[Kim So-hyung reporter Kim Sohee] As rapper Yang Hong-won faces suspicions of infidelity just five days after his wedding, remarks by his wife, Won Hyun-joo, about feeling hurt by his absence have resurfaced.

On the 10th, a video titled “A Vlog of Parenting While Crying All Day” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.”

Yang Hong-won said at the time that he and his wife, Won Hyun-joo, had gone through a period of estrangement. “Since I don’t come home very often, Hyun-joo thought this couldn’t go on and put the brakes on,” he said. He explained that his busy schedule often kept him away from home, causing conflict with his wife, and that Won Hyun-joo eventually raised the issue first and addressed it.

Won Hyun-joo spoke candidly about how she felt at the time. “(Because Yang Hong-won was busy,) he wouldn’t answer my calls, and since I was with Lua, I’d get angry when I kept pretending I was okay. I thought things couldn’t go on like this and put the brakes on. Lua’s feelings change, too. I think she feels (her father’s) absence,” she said, expressing her hurt.

She also answered a question about how the two of them made up. Won Hyun-joo said, “When Dad doesn’t come home, Lua misses him. Then even video calls gradually become difficult,” adding, “(The biggest reason we fought was) our relationship with Lua. When my husband understood what I meant, he felt really sorry.”

The biggest source of conflict with her husband was the relationship between their daughter Lua and her father. The point was that, thinking of their daughter’s feelings as she waited for her dad, she could no longer brush aside the problems between the couple. Yang Hong-won, too, appears to have worked through the conflict by understanding what Won Hyun-joo told him and expressing his regret.

Won Hyun-joo also shared what she hoped for from her husband, along with her deep affection for their daughter. She said, “Lua misses her dad so much. The one thing I want (Yang Hong-won) to keep up is video calls. And what I hope for is that we hug and kiss and show lots of affection in front of Lua. We already do that a lot.”

She added, “As Lua was spending less time with her mom, too, I could tell she was getting downhearted. I thought we needed to make more of an effort.” With their busy lives leaving them less time together as a family, she had noticed a change in her daughter’s feelings and thought the couple needed to try harder for her.

When the video was released, her remarks were taken as an affectionate complaint about her husband, who was busy with music work. But now that Yang Hong-won is facing suspicions of infidelity, those remarks are attracting attention again. Some netizens have pointed to the fact that Yang Hong-won did not come home often and that Won Hyun-joo named video calls as something she wanted from her husband, suggesting that he may have spent too little time with his family.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo got married on October 18 after dating for eight years. They have a daughter born in 2024. After years together, the couple began sharing their daily lives as parents and connecting with the public.

However, just five days after the wedding, allegations surfaced that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman, and he came under suspicion of infidelity. His agency acknowledged that he had accompanied the woman but said there had been no intimate behavior. It also said that false information was included in the allegations spreading online.

Woman A, who accompanied Yang Hong-won at the time, also pushed back on social media, saying the whistleblower’s claims were untrue. A claimed that whistleblower B had threatened her while demanding money, and shared relevant messages to explain her position.

Yang Hong-won’s agency has filed a complaint against whistleblower B on charges including extortion, violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by stating false facts. The controversy continues as the parties involved make conflicting claims.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.