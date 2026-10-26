Yang Hong-won's exposer caught in an out-of-control mudslinging battle... “I’ll sue those making false reports”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] The first person to raise allegations of an affair involving rapper Yang Hong-won said they were in a difficult position, with police even responding because of continued false reports, and hinted at legal action.

On the 23rd, A, who had exposed details of Yang Hong-won's private life, posted photos on the 25th through a personal account showing police officers who had responded to the scene. Alongside the photos, A vented, “At this rate, I can’t even eat out in peace. I’m not a wanted person, so please stop reporting me.”

A then addressed those who had repeatedly filed reports against them, saying, “I plan to request disclosure of information and then sue them in turn. I’ll say it again: I’m not a wanted person but a victim,” and signaled that they would take strong legal action. However, the specific circumstances that led police to respond and the details of the reports have not yet been made public.

Earlier, on the 23rd, A introduced themself as an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won and caused a major stir by releasing related photos alongside the claim that “a newlywed groom went to a motel with another woman.”

In response, Yang Hong-won's agency, AP Alchemy, immediately pushed back, saying, “The material presented by the person who made the allegations is false and has been maliciously pieced together.” According to the agency, Yang was heavily intoxicated and needed somewhere to sleep, so A forced him to go to a motel A had selected. The woman accompanying him, who had nowhere else to go, also had no choice but to go in with him. The agency further explained, “Yang fell asleep as soon as he entered the room. The woman tried to wake him, but when that didn’t work, she instead asked A for help, and the two went home together.”

Yang's side also said it had filed a criminal complaint against A, claiming A had repeatedly threatened him for money, on charges including blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by stating false facts. The woman who was with him at the motel also said there had been no inappropriate relationship at all and expressed her distress over the allegations.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won, who won Mnet's High School Rapper, welcomed a daughter with former model Won Hyun-joo in November last year and held a belated wedding on the 18th. But a private-life scandal broke less than a week after the wedding, followed by a back-and-forth of allegations that have drawn considerable attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.