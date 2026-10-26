“Proud of not hiring a housekeeper?” Son Tae-young responds directly to hate comments, taking them head-on

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Son Tae-young left a comment herself in response to negative reactions from some netizens after sharing what her day-to-day life has been like raising her two children in the United States for six years without a housekeeper.

On the 25th, Son Tae-young said on her YouTube channel, “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young,” that she had not hired a housekeeper in the United States and had personally taken care of everything from cleaning, laundry and meal preparation to getting her two children around. She also candidly shared how difficult it could be, saying she needed to rest on weekends so she could look after the children again during the week.

The story was shared by social media accounts covering trending issues, among others. Some netizens, however, reacted negatively, saying, “Is that such a big deal? Other homemakers do everything on their own too,” and “That’s just what you’re supposed to do.”

Son Tae-young responded by leaving a comment herself, correcting misunderstandings about what she had said while also showing her discomfort with the reactions.

Later, Son Tae-young shared photos on social media of herself enjoying Halloween festivities with her daughter. A fan who saw them, seemingly mindful of the earlier reactions, sent a message of support: “Please don’t waste your energy on pointless comments. As a fan, I always enjoy watching your YouTube videos. I love watching your life as a mom—it’s so wonderful and fun^^” Son Tae-young responded to the fan’s support by liking the comment.

Son Tae-young had previously said on YouTube that she prepares meals for her family herself on weekdays but orders delivery on weekends. “On weekends, the kids order whatever they want to eat. Mom needs to rest on weekends,” she said, explaining that she takes time to rest for herself at least on weekends.

She also answered candidly when asked whether she had ever hired a housekeeper. When the production team asked whether any families in New Jersey hired housekeepers and asked Son Tae-young if she did not use one, she replied, “There must be families that have a housekeeper. But I’ve never hired one.”

The production team marveled at how impressive it was that Son Tae-young had done all the cleaning, laundry and meal preparation herself. She replied, “I even drove them around. I did that for six years,” explaining that she had personally taken care of the children’s transportation as well as the housework.

Son Tae-young also explained why she needed to rest on weekends. “I’m 47 now, and I need Saturdays and Sundays off so I can take care of everything for the kids again starting Monday,” she said, adding, “Otherwise, it gets too exhausting and I can’t do it.”

Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey in the United States for her children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues his life as a “goose dad,” traveling between South Korea and the United States.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.