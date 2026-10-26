“I’m okay”... Younha speaks out for the first time amid ‘950 million won settlement dispute’ with her agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Younha spoke out about how she feels as she faces a lawsuit with her agency over settlement payments worth approximately 950 million won.

On the 26th, Younha wrote on her account, “I ended my exclusive contract with C9 last September. I plan to resolve the few remaining issues through the procedures prescribed by law.”

She continued, “Although something unwelcome has happened, I’ll sort things out one by one and come see you all,” and sent fans a message: “Thank you for waiting. I’ll make it up to you with good music and performances.”

She also added a message for the other artists and staff at her agency, C9 Entertainment.

Younha said, “The artists and staff at C9 are not involved in this matter. I would appreciate your understanding.” She ended the post with the words, “I’m okay.”

Earlier that day, Younha’s legal representative, ILLO Law Firm, announced that her exclusive contract with C9 Entertainment had ended.

Younha’s side said that Younha had demanded corrective action after settlement payments went unpaid for an extended period, but the issue remained unresolved, and that she therefore notified the agency last September that she was terminating the exclusive contract.

According to Younha’s side, the agency also acknowledged that the termination took effect on September 14.

On the 6th, Younha filed a lawsuit against her agency seeking confirmation that the exclusive contract was no longer in effect and payment of settlement funds. The amount claimed is approximately 950 million won.

She also applied for an injunction to suspend the contract’s effect that same day. A hearing was held at the court on the 26th, with both sides in attendance.

C9 Entertainment also announced in an official statement that its exclusive contract with Younha had ended.

The agency said, “Regarding the ongoing lawsuit over settlement payments, we are verifying through legal proceedings the matters on which the two sides disagree,” and added, “We will respect the court’s final ruling and fulfill our obligations in accordance with the outcome.”

Younha had maintained a relationship with C9 Entertainment since 2012 and renewed her contract in January last year. Their partnership of approximately 14 years came to an end after a dispute over settlement payments.

Since her debut in 2006, Younha has been loved for numerous hit songs, including “Password 486,” “Waiting,” “We Broke Up Today,” “Oort Cloud,” and “Event Horizon.” In March 2025, Younha announced plans to marry Lee Hyo-jong, a science creator active under the name Science Cookie.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.