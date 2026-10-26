“Jinusean was a huge hit, but the earnings were manager-level”... Sheon’s business with 20 billion won in sales collapsed, too

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Sheon opened up about how, despite becoming hugely popular with the group Jinusean, his actual income was not as high as he had expected.

He said that even when his clothing business brought in 20 billion won in sales, inventory costs and reinvestment meant he took home almost nothing personally, and the business ultimately collapsed.

A video was released on the 26th on the YouTube channel “Lee Seong-mi’s Motganda,” titled “I prayed at dawn, and the answer came that evening” | “How Jung Hye-young came to believe in God.”

That day, Sheon spoke about his income while active with Jinusean and his experience with the failure of his clothing business.

When Lee Seong-mi asked, “If you were living without money and suddenly money came in, wouldn’t you get excited?”, Sheon replied, “I didn’t make much money with Jinusean.”

“If you average it across the periods when I was active and inactive, it was about what a manager at an average company would make,” he explained. “Back then, if you weren’t on TV, there was no way to earn anything.”

The clothing business did not go smoothly either. Sheon said that when the business was doing well in late 1998, it had more than 40 stores nationwide, and that sales had risen to 20 billion won by around 2001. But inventory costs were high, and he had to reinvest the profits in the business, so he took home almost nothing.

They also prepared to list on KOSDAQ, but things did not go as planned. Sheon recalled that if he had cashed out his shares after the listing, he might have had several billion won in hand.

But after launching a second brand, the business ran into difficulties, and it collapsed as fashion shifted from baggy pants to skinny jeans.

“If I’d come into a lot of money at a young age, I would have bought a nice car and things like that,” he said. “I’m grateful that, because I never had that money in my hands, I think I was able to stay grounded.”

His marriage to Jung Hye-young was what prompted him to start donating.

Sheon said that the day after their wedding, he suggested to his wife that they donate 10,000 won a day, and that the two of them had continued giving ever since.

He said they donated all the proceeds from their first advertisement as a couple, and that even when there was no money in their bank account, ads or events would come in when they decided to donate, allowing them to share with others.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.