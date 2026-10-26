“The top beauty among celebrity offspring”: Kang Da-eun, daughter of Kang Seok-woo, wears a wedding dress: “Are you getting married?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang Seok-woo’s daughter, Kang Da-eun, showed off her beautiful look in a wedding dress.

On the 25th, Kang Da-eun shared several photos with the caption, “I want to wear dresses every day.”

In the photos, Kang Da-eun is posing in wedding dresses of various designs. Her fresh yet elegant look catches the eye.

When an acquaintance who saw the photos asked, “Is our Da-eun getting married?”, Kang Da-eun replied, “A one-day bride experience,” making clear that she is not about to get married.

Meanwhile, Kang Da-eun, daughter of actor Kang Seok-woo, became known to the public through the 2015 SBS variety show “Take Care of My Dad.” She began her acting career in the 2020 TV Chosun drama “Wind, Clouds and Rain.” She continues to build her acting résumé with roles in dramas including KBS 2TV’s “Blue Spring from a Distance.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.