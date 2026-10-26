“Is your daughter-in-law going to a deserted island?” Choi Jin-sil’s daughter Choi Jun-hee candidly reacts to her father-in-law’s thoughtful care

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of late actor Choi Jin-sil, shared her father-in-law’s affectionate side as he looks after her so attentively.

On the 26th, Choi Jun-hee shared a glimpse of her daily life as she set off on a trip to Japan.

In particular, Choi Jun-hee shared the food her father-in-law had prepared in advance for her, saying, “I woke up and found that my father-in-law had grilled figs and eggs for me to eat on the boat to Japan.” The thoughtful gesture warmed hearts.

Choi Jun-hee then joked about her father-in-law’s thoughtfulness, saying, “Is the daughter-in-law going to a deserted island or something...?” and drawing laughs.

Choi Jun-hee previously shared how her father-in-law carefully peeled peaches for her. His attentive care for his daughter-in-law is making the story all the more heartwarming.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.