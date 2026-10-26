“No escaping to a motel!”... Pungja’s “snoring hell” warning leaves Han Hye-jin and Um Ji-yoon on edge

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] TV personality Pungja left Han Hye-jin and Um Ji-yoon terrified with an unimaginable warning about her snoring.

A video titled “Two Nights and Three Days: Penalty Tour” was posted on the YouTube channel “Han Hye-jin” on the 26th.

That day, Han Hye-jin, Pungja and Um Ji-yoon headed to Jeju Island and took on a brutal, no-holds-barred game-of-chance itinerary.

After completing their penalties of getting into the water by the sea and plunging into a fountain in a public place, the three finally arrived at their lodging, exhausted.

But another challenge awaited as soon as they walked in. There was just one bed in the room, and the only other bedding provided was a two-person mattress topper set that could be laid on the floor.

As tension mounted over who would get to sleep in the bed, Pungja made a bombshell remark with a solemn expression.

“There’s something important. If you get stuck with me, you’ll have to put up with my snoring all night. This is a real punishment,” Pungja said, warning them of a brutal night ahead.

The three then laid down rules to make sure no one could escape: “There’s absolutely no sneaking out at dawn. No running off to the motel next door. You have to sleep here until the very end.”

Pungja’s terrifying warning of “snoring hell” sent the room into an uproar.

Worried that winning the bed could mean sleeping next to Pungja, Um Ji-yoon desperately volunteered to lose, saying, “I’m definitely going to lose. I want to sleep alone on the topper. You two can sleep together,” prompting roars of laughter.

Han Hye-jin, too, was tense as she focused intently on rock-paper-scissors to avoid sleeping next to Pungja, turning the room into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, the three kept up a fierce betting showdown, with dinner for the entire production crew and the cost of renting out a whole bowling alley at stake, delivering laughs on an unprecedented scale.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.