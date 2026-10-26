“Seo Taiji and Boys all showed up at the first-birthday party”... Ji Yeon-soo says her maternal uncle managed them during the “I Know” days

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Ji Yeon-soo revealed a family connection involving her maternal uncle, who had been the manager of Seo Taiji and Boys.

The story is that not only the group members but also their parents attended her younger cousin’s first-birthday party.

A video titled “Starting a New Part-Time Job... Revealing My Special Connection with Seo Taiji and Boys for the First Time! [How Have You Been, Big Brother?]” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-soo’s Life is Sweet” on the 26th.

In the video, Ji Yeon-soo revealed, “My maternal uncle was Seo Taiji and Boys’ manager.” She went on to explain that he had been with the group from the days when they rose to popularity with “I Know” through their retirement and comeback.

Ji Yeon-soo told her younger cousin, “All the members came to your first-birthday party, and their parents came too.” Those present expressed surprise at the unexpected connection.

That day, Ji Yeon-soo also started a new part-time job at the clothing store run by her younger cousin. She learned the work, including checking the number of items, trimming loose threads from clothes, and steaming them. “I didn’t realize it when I worked at a restaurant, but seeing beautiful clothes all the time makes me feel good,” she said.

She also recalled working at a restaurant serving gomtang. “The smell of cubed radish kimchi and boiling meat clung to me so strongly,” Ji Yeon-soo said, adding, “I was sad, worrying that my son might remember me by that smell.” She also said it was nice to work at a clothing store because she did not have to worry about that.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.