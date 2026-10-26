Jeong Ga-eun, who divorced after a 13.2 billion won fraud, gets a shock while trying to sell her wedding ring: “Imitation Tiffany”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Jeong Ga-eun received an unexpected appraisal result while trying to sell the wedding ring she had kept since her divorce.

On the 26th, a video titled “The Secret of Jeong Ga-eun’s Wedding Ring, Which She Learned About for the First Time in 10 Years..” was uploaded to Jeong Ga-eun’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Jeong Ga-eun visited Seoul’s Jongno and Namdaemun markets to sell gold and buy new jewelry. As she sorted through the gold items she had kept at home, she decided to have her wedding ring appraised as well. When a member of the production crew asked, “Are you selling your wedding ring now?”, Jeong Ga-eun answered candidly, “What’s the point of keeping it? I got divorced just a year after getting married, so I never even wore the ring.”

But the appraisal result was not what she expected. The ring was engraved with the luxury brand name Tiffany, but the appraiser explained that the engraving did not match that of an authentic Tiffany product and that there was a 90% or greater chance it was not genuine. The appraiser said, “It looks like a product pretending to be Tiffany.” They added that the platinum and diamonds themselves were genuine, but that an accurate appraisal would be needed because there was no certificate of appraisal.

Jeong Ga-eun felt disheartened, saying, “This is frustrating.” She then recounted how she had left the ring at a secondhand luxury goods store and gone back to retrieve it. “In the end, none of this was genuine...” she said, expressing her disappointment.

Jeong Ga-eun also mentioned that she had not been receiving child support. “I can’t even get child support, and I was hoping to sell this quickly to make up for it...” she said, prompting sympathy.

Jeong Ga-eun also recalled a difficult period in the past when she was struggling financially. When the production crew asked why she had kept the ring instead of selling it even when she was having a hard time financially, she said, “At the time, my depression was so severe that I couldn’t think about anything,” and added, “Wouldn’t I have become even more depressed if I’d come to have it appraised then?”

Jeong Ga-eun later sorted through some of the gold and silver jewelry she had been keeping and decided to have a new ring made. Considering the possibility that gold prices could rise, she decided to hold on to some of the gold rather than sell it right away. At Namdaemun Market, she enjoyed shopping for various accessories, including bracelets and necklaces.

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun has been raising her daughter alone since her divorce in 2018. Her ex-husband is reported to have stolen her identity and extorted 13.2 billion won on 660 separate occasions. Jeong Ga-eun filed a fraud complaint against him.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.