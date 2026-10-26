Pungja’s face looks completely different after losing 37 kg... says she might gain “2.2 kg” in Osaka, drawing laughs

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Pungja visited Osaka, Japan, after losing 37 kg and enjoyed everything from a food tour to an unusual massage experience.

On the 26th, a video titled “An Incredible Lifting Massage Found Only in Japan. Osaka Food Tour” was uploaded to Pungja’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Pungja visited Osaka with her manager and other acquaintances for a two-day, one-night trip. As soon as she arrived, she headed to a popular tonkatsu restaurant and showed how much she enjoyed eating the pork cutlet with wasabi and pollock roe. “I think I might gain about 2.2 kg on this Osaka trip. Our trip is two days and one night. I think I could easily gain 2.2 kg in just one day,” she said, drawing laughs.

She then tried making and eating takoyaki herself. At first, Pungja seemed unsure of what she was doing, but soon skillfully finished making the takoyaki and looked delighted. “It’s surprisingly fun,” she said, but gave an honest assessment: “Just buy it instead. It takes too long.”

What Pungja had especially been looking forward to on this trip was a unique Japanese shampoo massage. “It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say I came to Osaka because of this. I really wanted to meet this person after seeing their Shorts,” she said, expressing her anticipation.

As the shampoo and scalp massage began, Pungja repeatedly remarked on how good it felt. She couldn’t hide her amazement as the treatment continued with a facial massage. Afterward, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, “It feels like all the stress is melting away” and “The fatigue from the past several days has completely lifted.”

Meanwhile, Pungja recently drew attention after revealing that she had lost 37 kg over about a year and five months.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.