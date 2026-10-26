Season 31 Oksun explains after swiftly deleting a “Lovestagram” post with Young-ho: “No imminent marriage or reunion; leaked by mistake”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Oksun of Season 31 of “I’m Solo” has addressed the leak of an affectionate photo of her with Young-ho.

On the 26th, photos showing Oksun and Young-ho of Season 31 of the ENA and SBS Plus variety show “I’m SOLO” (“I’m Solo”) spread across online communities and social media.

In the released photos, the two are close together and appear affectionate. After the photos came out, speculation arose that the pair, who became the final couple on the show, might have reunited after breaking up. Interest in the photos grew in particular because the two had previously announced their breakup.

As the controversy spread, Oksun posted a lengthy statement on her social media that same day to address the matter herself.

Oksun said, “First, I’d like to address the photo that circulated online today. It was leaked because of a mistake on my part. I did not post it to announce that marriage was imminent or that we had started dating again, nor did I make it public with any particular intention. Since this happened because of my mistake, I have also expressed my regret to the other person and apologized.”

The photo was made public because of her mistake, and she had not intended it to announce anything specific, such as marriage or getting back together.

Oksun went on to say that she had been going through a difficult time because of various allegations and false claims about her since Season 31 of “I’m Solo” aired.

She said, “Since Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo’ aired in April 2026, I have spent a difficult period trying to set my life straight after it was marred by false claims and distorted stories, and to recover from the toll that process took on me. Untrue claims were repeatedly circulated online as though they were true, making even normal social life difficult for me.”

She emphasized, “I have taken legal action over these matters, and many of the related cases are now proceeding through the relevant processes. I am posting this now to correct the false claims that have circulated by relying on evidence obtained through legal channels and on the objective facts.”

Oksun also explained why she was speaking out only now. Controversies online might be no more than light gossip to some people, she said, but for her, her livelihood, relationships and life were at stake.

She said, “You may be wondering why I’m bringing this up again now. But while it may be only a brief bit of gossip or a topic of conversation to some, for me it was a matter involving my life, livelihood and relationships. Not a single complaint I have filed was simply because I felt offended. I have pursued legal action primarily over matters involving the spread of false information.”

She also drew a clear line regarding the so-called “bullying allegations” that emerged during the show. Oksun said the claim that she had led the bullying was untrue and urged people to stop labeling her a perpetrator based only on a few scenes shown on the program.

Oksun emphasized, “There is one thing I most want to set straight. I was not a perpetrator who led bullying. I never deliberately excluded or bullied anyone on set.”

She added, “It is also untrue that I repeatedly bullied someone who was simply a fellow cast member from the same season—someone I had never met separately, on or off set, and with whom I had no particular relationship. Please stop labeling me a ‘bullying ringleader,’ ‘The Glory’ or a ‘perpetrator,’ and portraying me in inflammatory terms based only on brief moments shown on the program.”

She added, “The hardest part for me is seeing someone labeled a perpetrator based only on unverified circumstances, and then seeing that claim repeatedly spread.”

Oksun also asked people not to take her lack of earlier public explanations as an admission that the allegations about her were true. She said, “I will not respond to every single claim. Do not assume these claims are true, or conclude that I acknowledged and accepted them, simply because I have remained silent. My silence is neither an admission of the facts nor agreement with false claims.”

She said she would continue to take a firm stance against anyone who posts false claims or repeatedly spreads material that has already circulated.

Oksun warned, “I am not posting this to fight with anyone or prolong an unnecessary argument. I am doing it to protect my life and correct the distorted facts. I will not show leniency or turn a blind eye to anyone who posts false claims about me or reposts, circulates or spreads false claims that have already been shared. If necessary, I will seek accountability through available civil and criminal legal proceedings.”

Finally, Oksun appealed to people to stop making excessive speculation and distorted interpretations about her. She urged them, “Please stop becoming overly invested in my life, which has no direct bearing on yours, or adding bizarre interpretations and baseless speculation to create distorted stories. I also hope you will stop not only generating unverified stories but consuming and spreading them as if they were true.”

She added, “I also want to recover my life, which has been thrown into disarray, return to where I belong and live with an ordinary smile again,” bringing her statement to a close.

Meanwhile, Oksun of Season 31 became embroiled in controversy during the show over allegations that female cast members had talked behind Soon-ja’s back and bullied her. At the time, some viewers criticized the conflict shown on the program by comparing it to the Netflix drama “The Glory,” and Oksun had also responded with explanations and an apology to criticism of her words and actions.

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

The full text of Oksun of Season 31’s social media post follows.

Hello. I’m Jo Yi-hyeon.

First, I’d like to address the photo that circulated online today. It was leaked because of a mistake on my part. I did not post it to announce that marriage was imminent or that we had started dating again, nor did I make it public with any particular intention. Since this happened because of my mistake, I have also expressed my regret to the other person and apologized.

Since Season 31 of “I’m Solo” aired in April 2026, I have spent a difficult period trying to set my life straight after it was marred by false claims and distorted stories, and to recover from the toll that process took on me.

Untrue claims were repeatedly circulated online as though they were true, making even normal social life difficult for me. I have taken legal action over these matters, and many of the related cases are now proceeding through the relevant processes. I am posting this now to correct the false claims that have circulated by relying on evidence obtained through legal channels and on the objective facts.

You may be wondering why I’m bringing this up again now. But while it may be only a brief bit of gossip or a topic of conversation to some, for me it was a matter involving my life, livelihood and relationships. Not a single complaint I have filed was simply because I felt offended. I have pursued legal action primarily over matters involving the spread of false information.

There is one thing I most want to set straight.

I was not a perpetrator who led bullying. I never deliberately excluded or bullied anyone on set. It is also untrue that I repeatedly bullied someone who was simply a fellow cast member from the same season—someone I had never met separately, on or off set, and with whom I had no particular relationship. Please stop labeling me a “bullying ringleader,” “The Glory” or a “perpetrator,” and portraying me in inflammatory terms based only on brief moments shown on the program. The hardest part for me is seeing someone labeled a perpetrator based only on unverified circumstances, and then seeing that claim repeatedly spread.

I will not respond to every single claim. Do not assume these claims are true, or conclude that I acknowledged and accepted them, simply because I have remained silent. My silence is neither an admission of the facts nor agreement with false claims.

I am not posting this to fight with anyone or prolong an unnecessary argument. I am doing it to protect my life and correct the distorted facts. I will not show leniency or turn a blind eye to anyone who posts false claims about me or reposts, circulates or spreads false claims that have already been shared. If necessary, I will seek accountability through available civil and criminal legal proceedings.

Finally, I have one earnest request.

Please stop becoming overly invested in my life, which has no direct bearing on yours, or adding bizarre interpretations and baseless speculation to create distorted stories. I also hope you will stop not only generating unverified stories but consuming and spreading them as if they were true. I want to recover my life, which has been thrown into disarray, return to where I belong and live with an ordinary smile again.

Sincerely, Jo Yi-hyeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.