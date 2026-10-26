'In-Flight Nuisance' Controversy: Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye Travel Without Their Daughter This Time, Cheer ‘Escape from Parenting’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster couple Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye left their daughter, Jae-i, behind and headed to New Zealand, where they enjoyed some time off from parenting.

On the 26th, a video titled “Dad Park Soo-hong Heads to New Zealand! What About Jae-i...? How Did Jae-i React When Told Mom and Dad Were Traveling Alone? | Travel Vlog” was posted on Park Soo-hong’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye said, “We got the chance to have some time to ourselves as a couple. We had an opportunity to collaborate with a company, so we’re going to New Zealand.”

Their daughter Jae-i did not join them on this trip. She was to be cared for by her grandparents, and the couple set off on a trip for just the two of them for the first time in a while.

After arriving at the airport, Kim Da-ye expressed how much she already missed her daughter, saying, “I miss Jae-i already.” But as soon as she saw New Zealand’s beautiful scenery, she exclaimed, “This is so nice. I’m free from parenting!” Park Soo-hong jokingly pointed out, “You were just saying you missed her while talking to Jae-i on the phone!” eliciting laughter.

The two then enjoyed some relaxing time as a couple while taking in New Zealand’s beautiful natural scenery. Park Soo-hong shared his feelings for his daughter, saying, “Jae-i, I’m sorry that only we get to see this scenery. I hope we can come together when you’re a little older.”

They also checked in on Jae-i with video calls from time to time during the trip. After a tour of a deer farm, Kim Da-ye candidly admitted, “I’m so happy. I feel bad about Jae-i, but I didn’t think about her at all while we were touring the farm,” prompting laughter.

Even so, the two showed their affection for their daughter during the trip, including by buying clothes for Jae-i.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Jae-i, in 202.

Park Soo-hong’s family previously came under fire over an issue related to an aircraft departure delay during a trip to Guam last August.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.