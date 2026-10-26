'On hiatus' Park Bom shows off another new look: “Saying hello after a long time in Chanel ear cuffs”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Park Bom of 2NE1 drew attention by sharing an update on her life after suspending activities.

On the 26th, Park Bom posted two photos to her account with the caption, “Hello, fans~ It’s been a while since I last greeted you~ Wearing Chanel ear cuffs, Chanel earrings.”

In the photos, Park Bom gazes at the camera from what appears to be her home, dressed in a comfortable T-shirt. Her defined eyes and full lips catch the eye, while the large Chanel logo earrings she wears on both ears add a focal point. Her styling, which pairs flashy accessories with comfortable clothing, also draws attention.

Fans continue to show interest in Park Bom, who shared an update with a short post and photos.

Meanwhile, Park Bom temporarily suspended her entertainment activities last August for health reasons. At the time, her agency, D-Nation Entertainment, said it had received medical advice that she needed sufficient rest and stability, and announced that Park Bom would be unable to take part in 2NE1’s upcoming schedule. As a result, Park Bom took a break from activities for the time being to focus on recovering her health.

Later, last June, Park Bom ended her eight-year partnership with D-Nation Entertainment. After ending her exclusive contract with the agency, she has continued connecting with fans by releasing a series of self-composed songs made with AI.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.