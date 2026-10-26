“I want to be skin and bones”... Han Chae-ah’s outrageous “I’m trying to lose weight” remark despite her already gaunt figure

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Han Chae-ah sent those around her into an uproar with an outrageous remark about dieting, saying she wanted to be “skin and bones” despite already having a slender figure.

A video titled “Yangpyeong, the Place Han Chae-ah Fell for | Everything About Yangpyeong, Told by a True Local” was posted on the YouTube channel “Chaeatteul” on the 26th.

That day, Han Chae-ah visited a string of her favorite restaurants in Yangpyeong, which she said she turns to whenever she feels tired and worn out.

Starting with a spicy, gochujang-based dumpling hot pot, Han Chae-ah polished off dish after dish, including spicy braised half-dried pollock with dried radish greens topped with plenty of minari, showing off her remarkable appetite.

The controversial remark came just after the meal. Having finished eating her fill, Han Chae-ah suddenly said, “I’m really gaining weight. I’m trying to lose weight these days.”

When an acquaintance reacted incredulously, asking, “You’re already so thin—why would you need to lose weight?”, Han Chae-ah calmly replied, “I want to be skin and bones. But I can’t get that thin,” lamenting it and making an unexpected outrageous remark about dieting.

The acquaintance was horrified, saying, “You’re already completely skin and bones. Where do you even have any fat? You’re nothing but bones right now.” But Han Chae-ah protested indignantly, “How can you say that when I have so much fat right now? Why say I’m nothing but bones? Why is everyone I meet like this?” prompting laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.