'Final Boss' Seung-hwan Oh received 1,000 don of gold in rewards during his playing days... “A 470-don gold ball is worth 300 million won now” (Zzanbro)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Former baseball player Seung-hwan Oh revealed that he received gold as a reward each time he set a record during his playing days.

A video featuring Seung-hwan Oh, Byung-hyun Kim, Yoon Suk-min and Yoo Hee-kwan was released on the 26th on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.”

Asked whether he received a reward every time he set a record, Seung-hwan Oh, whose number has been retired by the Samsung Lions, replied, “I received a lot of gold. I think I got about 1,000 don.”

“When I recorded 47 saves, I received a gold baseball weighing 470 don,” he said. “It was worth 35 million won at the time, but now it’s worth 300 million won.”

When Byung-hyun Kim wistfully said, “If only they’d given that to me in stocks,” Seung-hwan Oh laughed and replied, “Then I would’ve sold it right away.”

He also said the gold baseball was difficult to sell because of its shape. “Later, when I recorded 400 saves, I received 400 don of gold,” Seung-hwan Oh said. “The president asked me first, ‘Would you like it as a ball?’ so I asked for a gold bar.”

Shin Dong-yup joked, “If he sold the gold ball, people would immediately be saying, ‘Seung-hwan Oh sold his gold.’”

He also received home appliances as rewards, in addition to gold. Seung-hwan Oh said, “When I received 470 don of gold, Samsung Electronics gave me a home-appliance catalog and told me to choose something.”

Yoo Hee-kwan, a former Doosan Bears player, expressed envy at the rewards Samsung players received.

“Even these days, Samsung gives players cell phones, LG gives them home appliances, and Kia offers discounts on cars,” he said, joking, “Doosan gives us excavators, so there’s no use for them, right?”

He went on to recall that there was once a rumor in baseball that Daegu Bank had no 50,000-won bills. “That rumor started because they were going to Samsung players as bonuses.” He recalled that there was a big gap between Samsung and other teams in the bonuses they gave out.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.