Kim Sook's 120-pyeong Jeju home wall collapses... “Was it a threat? I'll catch whoever did it”—CCTV footage reveals what happened

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Kim Sook discovered that the wall around her home on Jeju Island had collapsed and began checking CCTV footage to determine the cause. Suspecting that someone had deliberately broken the wall, Kim set out to track down the culprit, but an unexpected truth came to light.

On the 26th, a video titled “Overnight... The Wall Around Sook House Collapsed” was posted on the YouTube channel KimsookTV. It showed Kim Sook visiting her home on Jeju Island, finding the collapsed wall, and reviewing CCTV footage to investigate what had caused it.

When Kim Sook arrived at her home on Jeju Island that day, she found part of the wall had collapsed and could not hide her shock. Startled by the unexpected situation, she said, “Is this a challenge? To me? Or a threat? This is really serious,” then exclaimed, “Someone wrecked our house. Completely wrecked it. What is this?”

Suspecting that someone might have damaged the wall from outside, Kim Sook immediately began reviewing CCTV footage. First, she narrowed down when the wall had collapsed. “I left after filming Where Is My Home at around 11:30 p.m.,” she said, adding, “It was sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.” She believed the incident had occurred between the time she left the house and the following morning.

Kim Sook also expressed her determination to find the culprit herself. “I'll catch whoever did this,” she said, carefully examining the CCTV footage. Her efforts to uncover the cause herself despite being taken aback by the sudden collapse of the wall drew attention.

But the truth revealed after hours of reviewing the CCTV footage was different from what she had expected. Kim Sook watched the footage until 3 a.m. as she tried to find out why the wall had collapsed. No footage showed anyone breaking the wall; instead, it showed the wall collapsing on its own in the early morning, without any significant external impact.

Contrary to Kim Sook's suspicion that someone had deliberately damaged the wall, it turned out that the wall had simply collapsed on its own. Kim, who had even checked the CCTV and set out to track down the culprit, was met with an unexpected ending.

After determining the cause, Kim Sook inspected the condition of the collapsed wall herself and took steps to address the problem. After checking various parts of the wall, she expressed concern, saying, “It seems like the whole thing is about to fall over.” She believed that not only the collapsed section but other parts might also fall.

Kim Sook then urged people passing nearby to take care to avoid an accident. “The wall has collapsed, so if you happen to pass by here, please don't lean against it,” she said, emphasizing, “You could get hurt.” She urged people to be especially careful to prevent further harm from the collapsed wall.

A caption at the end of the video said that Kim Sook later called in a professional repair company to fix the wall. Though initially startled by its sudden collapse, she determined the cause and had repairs done to ensure safety. The video also reiterated that people should not lean against the wall, as stone walls can collapse unexpectedly because of their structural characteristics.

Meanwhile, through tvN's Unpredictable Home, which aired from March through last month, Kim Sook remodeled a 230-pyeong abandoned house on Jeju Island, taking part in the construction herself for about a year and turning it into her own Jeju home, Sook House.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.