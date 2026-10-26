Go Eun-ah, who had never been linked to marriage, surprises with pregnancy plans: “My boyfriend likes the idea too; I want to have a baby before I get any older” (Banggane)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Go Eun-ah said she hopes to get pregnant even before getting married.

On the 26th, a video was released on the YouTube channel Banggane titled “Unmarried Go Eun-ah drops a bombshell, saying she’s suddenly going to get pregnant lol—Mom nearly faints lol.” It showed Go Eun-ah surprising everyone by bringing up her plans for pregnancy while talking with her family.

That day, Mir told his mother about a phone call he had with Go Eun-ah the previous night. Mir revealed, “Mom, Go Eun-ah called me last night. She said, ‘I’m being really serious—I’m going to get pregnant.’ She told me, ‘I want to get pregnant.’”

Her mother could not hide her dismay at the sudden news. She reacted incredulously, saying, “What, pregnant? Why are you suddenly saying something so out of the blue? Is she even capable of raising a child? What does she mean, saying she’s going to raise a child?”

After arriving home, Go Eun-ah also spoke openly about her thoughts on pregnancy in front of her family. She said, “I’m at that age, you know. I might just get pregnant soon,” expressing her desire to have a child. The implication was that, at 37, she was actively considering pregnancy rather than putting it off any longer.

When her mother said, “Of course you can have a child. But how will you raise it? Have one if you can raise it on your own,” Mir retorted, “You’d raise it together with the baby’s father.” He then asked, “Why do you feel pressured about getting pregnant? Is it your age, your circumstances, or your mindset?” Go Eun-ah replied, “I mean, I am getting older, but I think a baby would be so adorable,” expressing her affection for children. She has not disclosed any concrete plans yet, but she showed her excitement as she imagined how adorable a child of her own would be.

The conversation also turned to Go Eun-ah’s boyfriend. Mir mentioned his older sister’s boyfriend and praised him, saying, “Blue Frog is really handsome. His face might get revealed if the opportunity comes, but he’s really handsome,” drawing laughs.

Go Eun-ah also said that her boyfriend had reacted positively to the idea of pregnancy, drawing interest. She explained, “Blue Frog said he really likes the idea. I thought he didn’t want a baby, but when I said I was really scared, he couldn’t say anything and just kept thinking about it.”

Hyoseon, the eldest, shook her head and said, “Our family may be open-minded, open-minded, but...” Her mother also sighed, adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Go Eun-ah shares her daily life with her family and connects with the public through YouTube channels such as Banggane. In this video, she drew interest by opening up not only about her relationship with her boyfriend but also her candid thoughts on pregnancy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.