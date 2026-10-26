Profiler Kwon Il-yong was targeted too—he directly warns the YouTuber who used his face without permission: “Delete it immediately”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Professor Kwon Il-yong, South Korea’s first profiler, said he would take legal action after fake videos using his face without permission through AI technology began circulating.

On the 26th, Professor Kwon Il-yong issued a statement through his social media, saying he had received a tip that fake videos made by digitally superimposing his face without permission were circulating on YouTube.

Kwon Il-yong stressed, “I am preparing legal action. I recently received a tip that fake videos made by superimposing my face without permission using AI technology are circulating on YouTube,” adding, “I have absolutely no connection to the video or the channel, and the content they cover is also entirely unrelated to me and is false.”

He went on to urge viewers, “This is malicious content that uses my likeness without permission to deceive people, so I hope none of you are fooled or harmed if you happen to come across the video.” Concerned that videos using his face without permission might be mistaken for content he actually created or appeared in, he asked viewers to be especially cautious.

Reporting action against the channel and videos is currently underway. Kwon Il-yong shared an update, saying, “The channel and videos are currently being reported for violating my portrait rights and for being false content.” He added, “I’m grateful to everyone who has always been concerned and sent me tips,” expressing his thanks to those who helped.

Finally, he issued a strong demand to the channel operator: “The channel creator must delete the channel immediately.” He appeared to make clear his resolve to respond firmly to the unauthorized use of his face to create and distribute false content.

As the use of AI technology to generate images and videos has become more widespread, concerns are growing over false content that uses celebrities’ faces and voices without permission. Videos made to appear as if real people said something or appeared in specific content can confuse the public and may also lead to financial harm, so caution is needed.

Meanwhile, Professor Kwon Il-yong is South Korea’s first profiler. Since taking early retirement, he has appeared on various TV programs and remained in the public eye. He is active as a crime analysis expert and broadcaster, appearing on Tcast’s E Channel’s “Brave Detectives,” Wavve and E Channel’s “Hyung, Suda,” and MBC every1’s “Hidden Eye,” among others.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.