Is Lee Ji-hye’s daughter Taeri dreaming of becoming “the next Aiching”? She meets KID GLYDE, who says, “You can see the talent at this age”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Lee Ji-hye’s daughter Taeri, who dreams of becoming an idol, met choreographer KID GLYDE and received advice about her dancing talent.

On the 26th, a video titled “Lee Ji-hye’s daughter Taeri visits top choreographer KID GLYDE! Why? (NEON Challenge)” was posted on Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel.

That day, Lee Ji-hye mentioned A2O LITE’s “NEON” challenge, which has recently taken social media by storm, and explained why she had visited KID GLYDE. Lee said, “Taeri loves it so much, and it’s practically taken over social media lately,” adding that she wanted to learn the choreography herself.

KID GLYDE created the paired choreography for the intro of “NEON,” performed by members Aiching and Siri. He surprised people by revealing that the members had spent fewer than 20 hours in actual training to learn the choreography. He praised them, saying, “Aiching and Siri seem to be quite talented. They have natural talent, and they started dancing early.”

When Lee Ji-hye asked when you can recognize the dancing talent of children who dream of becoming idols, KID GLYDE replied, “You can see it at Taeri’s age.” He added, “At that age, I focus less on how well they dance and more on what kind of flair they have,” emphasizing, “Their moves improve with practice, but what sets them apart is how much they enjoy it and how focused they are.”

He also advised that rather than deciding on children’s career paths too early, it is important to watch them until they reach third or fourth grade. KID GLYDE explained, “Sometimes, around third or fourth grade, they suddenly get serious and say, ‘I want to do this properly.’”

Lee Ji-hye responded, “If we watch Taeri for just about one more year, we’ll have our answer.” Lee had previously shared that her daughter has an unusual flair, saying, “Taeri keeps saying she wants to become an idol.”

KID GLYDE then talked about the relationship between natural dancing talent and genetics. “There are children who get excited and dance when you play music for them, even before they can talk,” he said. “Most of those children inherit their mom and dad’s flair. That energy and interest show up later.”

His wife, choreographer Marie, agreed, saying, “I think genes are actually really powerful.” KID GLYDE also spoke about how the energy and flair children inherit from their parents can emerge naturally.

Lee Ji-hye then spent time learning the intro choreography for “NEON” with her daughter Taeri. KID GLYDE met them at their level, teaching them the moves one by one and kindly guiding them through the choreography.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye’s eldest daughter, Taeri, attends a private elementary school with annual tuition of 12 million won.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.