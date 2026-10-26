Ko Ji-yong looks gaunt in latest update amid 'visitation dispute' with Yang-Im Hur... “Off the coast of Gangneung”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, shared an update amid a dispute with his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur, over visitation with their son.

On the morning of the 26th, Ko Ji-yong posted a photo with his dog on social media, along with the caption, “Weekend morning, off the coast of Gangneung.”

In the photo, he is wearing a pink hoodie and horn-rimmed glasses, sitting by the sea and looking at the camera. He has a relaxed smile, but his somewhat gaunt face also stands out.

Last July, Ko belatedly revealed that he and family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur had divorced by mutual agreement in 2024.

At the time, he explained that he had delayed making it public so their son, Ko Seung-jae, could fully come to terms with his parents’ divorce and grow up in a stable environment.

Since then, the two have taken differing positions over visitation with their son. Ko’s side claimed that he had seen his son six times over about two years since the divorce and, last September, filed for an injunction against Yang-Im Hur to prevent interference with visitation and prohibit the posting of photos and videos of their child.

Yang-Im Hur’s side countered that there had been no separate agreement on regular visitation at the time of the divorce and that she had first petitioned the court for a ruling on visitation. Yang-Im Hur said she would faithfully comply with the court’s decision on visitation.

Ko Ji-yong debuted as a member of Sechs Kies in 1997. He married Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and they had a son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. The father and son became beloved after appearing on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.