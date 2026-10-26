JYP swiftly rebuts report that Japanese capital is seeking to acquire a 50% stake: “We haven’t even received an offer”

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

JYP Entertainment drew a line under reports that a Japan-affiliated investment group was pursuing an acquisition of its shares, saying, “We have never received an offer.”

JYP told Sportschosun on the 26th, “We have not received any proposal related to an acquisition of shares.”

Earlier that day, YTN reported that The Nexrock Group and SVCV Co., Ltd. were reviewing a process to acquire a stake in JYP, aiming to launch a tender offer on November 20.

According to the report, the two companies are considering acquiring 25–50% of JYP’s issued shares. That would exceed the combined stake, in the 15% range, held by Park Jin-young, JYP’s chief creative officer (CCO), and persons with special relationships to him.

YTN reported that the two companies are seeking to expand their investment portfolios in the Asian culture and entertainment sectors through an acquisition of JYP.

JYP’s position, however, is that it has never received any proposal related to an acquisition of shares.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.