An Yujin spotted at a ‘lottery’ apartment valued at 4 billion won: ‘Saw her yesterday too... Seems her parents live there’

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] A story has emerged that An Yujin of the group IVE was spotted at an apartment in Seoul’s Seocho-gu district that drew attention for what was dubbed a “lottery” housing subscription.

On the 23rd, a video titled “3,000-Unit THE H Bangbae: Brand-New Apartments Welcoming Residents in September! A Stylish Interior” was posted on the YouTube channel “Alkongdalkong Park Eun-young.”

In the video, Park Eun-young visited the newly built THE H Bangbae apartment complex, which recently began welcoming residents, and looked around an acquaintance’s home. Located in Bangbae-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, the complex drew attention as a so-called “lottery” subscription complex when it was offered for sale last year, amid high competition and expectations of substantial capital gains.

As Park Eun-young looked around the home, she brought up An Yujin, saying, “IVE’s An Yujin won a unit in the general sale. They say those destined to make it will make it—does she win as if she has a golden touch?”

Park Eun-young then asked her acquaintance whether An Yujin actually lived there. The acquaintance replied, “I saw her yesterday too,” drawing interest. However, on whether she actually lived there, the acquaintance speculated, “I don’t think she lives there. It seems her parents live there, which may be why she can be spotted from time to time.”

When the apartment was offered for sale in August last year, the price for a unit with an exclusive-use area of 84 square meters was reportedly around 2.2 billion won. Later, asking prices for some listings were reported to be around 4 billion won, drawing attention to the gap between the sale price and the market price.

Earlier, reports that An Yujin had won a unit in the lottery portion of the complex’s general sale drew attention. However, the specific details of whether she won and the apartment type have not been officially confirmed. At the time, her agency, Starship Entertainment, said of the reports, “It is difficult to confirm, as this is a personal matter.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.