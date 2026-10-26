[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Miura Ayane, wife of Lee Ji-hoon, falls on stairs at full term: “Back pain after trying to protect the baby”

Miura Ayane, the wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, suffered a fall on the stairs inside her home ahead of the birth of their second child, but a hospital examination reportedly found the baby to be healthy.

On the 25th, Miura Ayane raised concerns when she wrote on her account, “I just fell on the stairs inside my house.”

Now full-term, she described what happened: “Thankfully, the baby is moving well, but it should be okay if I don’t go to the hospital, right?” She added, “My wrist, which I braced to protect the baby, and my back, which I hit, hurt a little.”

Miura Ayane later shared that she had gone to a nearby hospital. Posting an ultrasound video, she said, “I came to a nearby hospital to see Bokbok, and the baby is doing really well. Thank you for worrying about us.”

Earlier, Miura Ayane also shared maternity photos taken with her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, and their first daughter, Rui.

She shared her thoughts ahead of the birth, saying, “I have about a month left of living as a pregnant woman. Time really flies.”

Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane married in 2021. They welcomed their first daughter in 2024 through IVF, and announced last April that they were expecting their second child. Miura Ayane revealed that their second child is also a girl and happily said, “Rui will become a big sister, and I’ll be a mother of two girls.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.