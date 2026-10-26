Lee Hyori has bathed with husband Lee Sang-soon for 13 years: “That’s our time to talk; I don’t mind him seeing my body” (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her candid wit while proudly describing her unusually close relationship with her husband, Lee Sang-soon.

The story of a bodybuilder couple who met through exercise and have been dating for a year and eight months was featured on the 18th episode of JTBC’s “Love War,” which aired on the 26th. As the show introduced a conflict between the boyfriend, who focuses on exercise, and the girlfriend, who helps with his daily life, the cast shared a range of opinions about the couple’s relationship.

The two had a disagreement over who would shower first. Watching them, Choi Daniel asked, “Why don’t you shower together?” Lee Hyori also reacted with exasperation, asking, “Why don’t you take half-body baths together?”

Lee Hyori went on to say, “Haven’t you tried doing it together? You’re fighting over something so trivial,” showing that she found it hard to understand their conflict. Her point was that since washing together was a natural part of daily life, there was no need to argue over the order in which they showered.

When Seo Jang-hoon asked Lee Hyori, “Do you like taking half-body baths together?”, she candidly shared what life was like with her husband, Lee Sang-soon. “We always take half-body baths together. That’s our time to talk. Do you know how nice it is?” she said, drawing attention. She explained that spending time talking naturally while taking a half-body bath together was a cherished part of their daily life as a couple.

In response to Lee Hyori’s candid answer, Seo Jang-hoon followed up by asking, “Are you okay with your husband seeing you when you shower?” Lee coolly replied, “I don’t care whether he does or not. It feels like I’m looking at myself,” prompting laughter.

She didn’t stop there. Turning the question back on Seo Jang-hoon, Lee Hyori asked, “Have you done it completely separately? Don’t you prefer that?” Her unexpected counterattack set off laughter in the studio.

Seo Jang-hoon replied, “I don’t remember,” and moved on. As they candidly discussed the couple’s daily life, Lee Hyori’s characteristic blunt wit kept the mood light.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.